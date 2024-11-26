Merck Life Science in India, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade sign an MoU

Merck Life Science in India signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) towards a Viksit Bharat.

Sumeet Jarangal, Director, Startup India, DPIIT; and Aditya Sharma, Head – Process Solutions, India Region, Merck Life Science signed the MoU in the presence of Sanjiv Singh, Joint Secretary, DPIIT and other esteemed dignitaries from Startup India and DPIIT.

This collaboration under DPIIT’s Startup India initiative aims to empower emerging biotech startups and provide access to global technologies that deliver, foster, and promote the manufacturing ecosystem of the nation towards Viksit Bharat.

The initiative will encourage and motivate emerging biotech startups, innovators and entrepreneurs by nurturing ideas and amplifying new product development by overcoming the valley of death.