17th edition of CPHI & PMEC India inaugurated at India Expo Centre, Noida

The 17th edition of CPHI & PMEC India, organised by Informa Markets in India opened its doors at the India Expo Centre, Greater Noida, Delhi-NCR, showcasing the robust potential of India’s pharmaceutical industry. With the Indian pharma market projected to grow to $ 130 billion by 2030 and $ 450 billion by 2047, the event highlighted the industry’s vital role in shaping global healthcare.

Bringing together over 2,000 exhibitors and 50,000 visitors from more than 150 countries, including the USA, UAE, South Korea, Japan, and the United Kingdom, the expo serves as a dynamic hub for innovation and collaboration. Spanning pharma machinery, packaging, analytical instruments, laboratory technologies, ingredients, and beyond, it offers a comprehensive platform for stakeholders to engage in transformative dialogues and foster strategic partnerships.

The grand inauguration of the 17th edition of CPHI & PMEC India set the tone for a spectacular showcase of the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries’ future. Key dignitaries such as K. Raja Bhanu, Director General, Pharmexcil; Harish K. Jain, President, FOPE (Federation of Pharma Entrepreneurs); Namit Joshi, Vice Chairman, Pharmexcil; AVPS Chakravarthy, Global Ambassador, WPO; Rhonda Duffy, Executive VP and COO, Biocon Biologics; Rakesh Kumar, Chairman, India Expo Mart (IEML) & Director General, Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH); RK Jain, Chairman, CPI; Ranjana Ganguly, Board Member, PCSI; Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India; Wouter Moulman, Chief Commercial Officer, Informa Markets, IMEA; Adam Anderson, Executive VP – Pharma, Informa Markets B.V.; and Rahul Deshpande, Sr. Group Director, Informa Markets in India, did the honours, amidst an august industry presence.

The event featured a stellar lineup of exhibitors, including leading names like Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Biocon, Glenmark Lifesciences, Morepen Laboratories, Hetero Labs, Lupin, Signet Excipients, Apitoria Pharma, Capsugel Healthcare, Supriya Lifescience, SMS Pharmaceuticals, MSN Laboratories, Sekhmet Pharmaventures, Tirupati Lifesciences, and Merck Life Science, among others. The PMEC pavilion showcases cutting-edge pharmaceutical manufacturing technologies, with prominent exhibitors like ACG, Accupack Engineering, Ace Technologies, Avish Machines, Bowman & Archer Pharma Machines, Cadmach Machinery, CAM PAK India, Fette India, IMA Industria Macchine, Parle Global Technologies, Snowbell Machines, and Truking Technology, spotlighting the latest advancements in equipment and innovation.

Industry collaboration and support

This year, the expo garnered strong support from prominent industry associations, including CIPI, FOPE (Federation of Pharma Entrepreneurs), IPEC India, and Pharmexcil, further cementing its status as a leading and highly anticipated event in the pharmaceutical industry.

AVPS Chakravarthy, Global Ambassador, WPO, said, “The Indian pharmaceutical industry is demonstrating its innovative potential through advancements like Carticel therapy for cancer treatment and Nafithromycin, a groundbreaking macrolide antibiotic tackling drug-resistant pathogens. These innovations highlight India’s dual strengths in affordability and efficacy, reaffirming its role as the ‘pharmacy of the world.’ Events like CPHI & PMEC India provide vital platforms for collaboration, showcasing progress in AI-driven drug inspection, sustainable packaging, and startup-driven innovations, propelling the industry towards a future of higher value creation and global leadership in both volume and value.”

Dr Veeramani, Chairman, Pharmexcil, said “The Indian pharmaceutical industry stands as a global leader, exporting to over 200 countries and providing comprehensive solutions across APIs, finished dosages, clinical research, and pharmacovigilance. With platforms like CPHI showcasing India’s capabilities, the sector is poised for transformative growth—from its current $55 billion to a projected $130 billion by 2030 and $450 billion by 2047. Innovations in biologics, specialty generics, and the impact of policies like the U.S. Biosecure Act underline the industry’s potential to redefine healthcare solutions worldwide.”

Raja Bhanu, Director General, Pharmexcil, said, “The Indian pharmaceutical sector, a key focus area for exports, has demonstrated remarkable growth, with current market size at $55 billion and exports contributing $27.85 billion. Projections indicate exports will soar to $130 billion by 2030 and $450 billion by 2047. CPHI & PMEC India highlights India’s strengths in manufacturing, analytics, AI, and machine learning.”

Namit Joshi, Vice Chairman, Pharmexil, said,