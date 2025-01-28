Merck Life Science and DPIIT MoU aims to empower biotech startups

Overview and rise of the emerging biotech startup space in India.

India’s Biotechnology landscape is positioned for rapid growth, underpinned by robust R&D initiatives, a thriving culture of innovation, constant upskilling, and a strong commitment to sustainability. Both private biotech companies and the government have emerged as key enablers, propelling the sector towards achieving a transformative $300 billion bioeconomy milestone by 2030. This ambitious goal underscores the pivotal role of biotechnology startups in not only driving groundbreaking technological advancements but also tackling critical industry challenges.

In the past five years, the Indian government has undertaken transformative measures to promote research, innovation, and entrepreneurship in biotechnology. Programmes like the BioRIDE scheme and the Bio E3 policy—Biotechnology for Economy, Environment, and Employment—serve as blueprints for growth, providing startups with access to critical resources, comprehensive skilling initiatives, and a structured framework for expansion. These initiatives have been instrumental in bridging gaps in the biotechnology ecosystem, fostering an environment conducive to cutting-edge developments.

This policy framework is complemented by the efforts of key public institutions such as the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC). By fostering academia-industry collaborations, nurturing bio-entrepreneurship, advancing research, and offering training programmes, these institutions are empowering startups to thrive. As a result, biotechnology startups are leading the charge in groundbreaking areas such as gene editing, protein synthesis, and genetically modified microorganisms. Furthermore, strategic public-private partnerships amplify this momentum, cementing India’s position as a global leader in biotechnology.

Role of DPIIT in driving the biotech sector’s growth

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) plays a pivotal role in strengthening India’s startup ecosystem and advancing the broader industrial landscape. By fostering innovation in manufacturing and supporting startups through initiatives like the establishment of manufacturing incubators, DPIIT is laying the groundwork for transformative growth across sectors.

In line with DPIIT’s mission of fostering innovation and enabling industrial growth, is its partnership with Merck Life Science, which provides emerging biotech innovators with access to mentorship, market linkages, and cutting-edge global technologies. These efforts create a thriving environment for innovation, enabling startups to overcome challenges and scale rapidly. Additionally, DPIIT’s quarterly mentoring and training sessions not only enhance the skill sets of entrepreneurs but also contribute to the creation of high-value jobs, cementing biotechnology as a key driver of economic growth and technological advancement.

What is the primary objective of this MoU between Merck Life Science and DPIIT?

The primary objective of the MoU between Merck Life Science and DPIIT is to empower emerging biotech startups in India by providing them access to global technologies and resources. As part of the Startup India initiative, this collaboration is a strategic step toward fortifying India’s manufacturing ecosystem and realising the vision of a self-reliant nation. By offering mentorship, hands-on training, and exclusive access to Merck’s networks and resources, the MoU seeks to help early-stage biotech startups overcome challenges, accelerate new product development, and position the country as a global leader in biotechnology and manufacturing.

How does this partnership contribute to the vision of “Viksit Bharat”?

The MoU between Merck Life Science and DPIIT significantly contributes to the vision of “Viksit Bharat” by fostering a conducive environment for innovation, economic growth, and self-reliance. By offering biotech startups access to cutting-edge technologies and global resources, the MoU aligns with the vision of making India a global innovation hub.

How will this partnership foster innovation and strengthen India’s position in the global biotech market?

This partnership will foster innovation and strengthen India’s position in the global biotech market by empowering early-stage biotech startups with mentorship, hands-on training, and exclusive access to Merck’s resources and networks. By providing startups with th