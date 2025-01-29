Max Group’s Antara Senior Care partners with Wellbeing Nutrition

Antara Senior Care, part of the Max Group, has partnered with Wellbeing Nutrition. The collaboration aims to leverage Antara’s understanding of senior health needs and Wellbeing Nutrition’s expertise in creating evidence-based nutraceuticals to co-create products designed specifically for older adults. These products aim to address identified nutritional gaps, offering seniors and their caregivers easy access to research-backed solutions through online and offline channels.

Nutritional deficiencies among older adults in India remain a pressing concern, with 27 per cent of seniors aged 60 and above being underweight. Nearly 76 per cent of seniors have low vitamin D levels, and over 42 per cent suffer from vitamin B12 deficiency, leading to serious health complications like cognitive decline and weakened immunity.

“Antara’s AGEasy platform, a key initiative under its Assisted Care Services, will play a central role in distributing these products,” said Ishaan Khanna, CEO, Antara Assisted Care Services.

Avnish Chhabria, Founder of Wellbeing Nutrition, said, “As seniors navigate evolving health challenges, their nutritional needs require targeted and thoughtful solutions. At Wellbeing Nutrition, we’ve spent the last three years dedicated to research and development to create clinically accurate, evidence-based solutions tailored for seniors.”