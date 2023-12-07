Merck announces Remarkable Merck Young Scientists Awards 2023

Merck recently announced the winners of Merck Young Scientists Awards, Season-3 to recognise young scientists in India.

Held at Bangalore, the annual awards recognise the work of young scientists who are driving positive change in the lives of millions across India through their cutting-edge research in life sciences.

Reportedly, the third season of the Merck Young Scientist Award Program garnered an overwhelming response with over 1500 registrations from nearly 800 institutes across India, resulting in over 500 high-quality applications.

This year’s award programme invited applications from three distinct categories, namely:

Biological Sciences

Chemical Sciences

A special category dedicated to Sustainability Research (green chemistry, renewable/alternate energy, sustainable materials and manufacturing), reflecting the growing significance of environmental consciousness in scientific research

The committee selected three winners each from the biological and chemical sciences categories and 1 winner in the sustainability research category. Here are the winners and runners-up:

Winners

Biological Science Winners: Dr Harsha Bajaj, Dr Debarka Sengupta, Dr Saroj Kumar Nandi

Chemical Science Winners: Dr Uttam Kumar Ghorai, Dr Santanu Panda, Dr Shobhna Kapoor

Sustainability Winner: Dr John Mandal

Runner-up