Indoco Remedies gets tentative USFDA approval for Canagliflozin Tablets

Indoco Remedies announced the receipt of tentative approval from the USFDA for Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Canagliflozin Tablets 100 mg and 300 mg, a generic equivalent of the Reference Listed Drug, Invokana Tablets 100 mg and 300 mg, of Janssen Pharmaceuticals.

This product will be manufactured by Indoco Remedies at their manufacturing facility located at Goa (Plant -I) in India. Canagliflozin improves glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus.