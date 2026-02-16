Mankind Pharma reinvents global supply chain and procurement with Accenture

Mankind Pharma has completed a multi-year transformation of its global supply chain and strategic procurement function to strengthen access to medicines, improve supply reliability, and support scalable growth. The programme was delivered in collaboration with Accenture and embeds digitally enabled operating models powered by analytics and AI across procurement, manufacturing and distribution networks. The initiative enhances the company’s ability to manage demand volatility, supply disruptions and regulatory requirements at scale.

The transformation integrates two operating pillars into a single end-to-end structure linking planning with execution. Mankind Pharma has implemented an integrated planning platform connecting demand forecasting, manufacturing, inventory and distribution within a near real-time decision framework across more than 25 international markets. Powered by analytics and AI-augmented insights, the platform has strengthened forecast accuracy, improved cross-functional alignment and enabled responsive planning and execution.

In parallel, the company completed an 18-month overhaul of its strategic sourcing and procurement function. The programme reinforced cost governance and supplier collaboration through standardised processes, digital automation and analytics-led decision-making.

The planning and execution platform has been deployed across 30 manufacturing facilities and more than 50 distribution centres. The company reported a 75 per cent reduction in drug stock-outs and inventory optimisation of up to 20 per cent across its distribution network. The platform has enhanced decision-making and coordination across commercial, manufacturing and supply teams, strengthening supply chain performance while maintaining quality and compliance standards.

The procurement transformation has positioned sourcing as a core business capability. The company defined sourcing ownership and standardised end-to-end processes to improve governance and efficiency. Digital tools now automate routine activities, enabling teams to focus on supplier partnerships and strategic decisions. Analytics provides leadership with visibility into spending, supplier performance and supply chain risks. The changes have delivered cost efficiencies while safeguarding quality, compliance and supply continuity.

Arjun Juneja, Chief Operating Officer, Mankind Pharma Ltd., said: “Ensuring uninterrupted access to quality medicines today requires value chains that are intelligent, digitally enabled, and resilient by design. At Mankind, we have reimagined the traditional value chain into a life chain—built to serve patients, not just processes. By integrating demand, procurement, manufacturing, inventory management, and execution through advanced analytics and AI-augmented insights, we have strengthened our ability to anticipate demand, manage volatility, and respond with speed and precision across markets. This transformation goes beyond efficiency, delivering sharper visibility, stronger control, and quality and compliance by design. It enables us to scale responsibly and sustainably, reinforcing our commitment to Availability, Quality, and Affordability, while building long-term resilience into our operations.”

Jignesh Vora, Managing Director and Lead – Life Sciences, Accenture in India, said, “Working closely with Mankind Pharma, Accenture helped reimagine and strengthen the company’s operating model for the long term. By combining AI-led, data-driven capabilities with deep life sciences and supply chain expertise, we enabled a more predictive and resilient supply chain and procurement ecosystem—driving better decision-making at scale, improving access to medicines, and supporting sustainable growth in a volatile and regulated environment.”

The transformation reinforces Mankind Pharma’s focus on execution and resilience while remaining aligned to its stated purpose of improving access to quality and affordable medicines. The programme positions the company to respond to changes across healthcare systems and markets in India and internationally.