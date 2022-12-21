Mankind Pharma forays into pet-care segment

Diversifying its offering in the pet food division, Mankind Pharma has launched Mankind’s PetStar Dog Food.

A company statement said, “By entering into the pet food division, Mankind Pharma strives to make PetStar a loved, palatable, nutritious and healthy food brand for pets (dogs and cats). The brand aims to build and support the pet care ecosystem by offering pet food, medicine, supplements, and grooming products. In line with this, Mankind’s PetStar food aims to cater to the evolving needs of the pet community, which includes dry food, treats, gravy, and many more products.”

It also informed, “Mankind’s PetStar food will be available in different flavours and manufactured in the UK by making use of technology and European raw material. PetStar food is produced as per the quality and safety standards of British Retail Consortium Global Standards (BRCGS) and the food is also tested in laboratories. The product is manufactured keeping the Indian climatic conditions as a priority.”

Speaking on the occasion, Rajeev Juneja, MD & Vice Chairman, Mankind Pharma, said, “After looking at the rising number of pet owners we decided to expand our offering to the pet care segment. Understanding that the pets have different body needs, we came up with Mankind’s PetStar keeping in mind the requirements of the pets which are suitable for all breeds”.