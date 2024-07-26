Eisai selects Medidata’s Clinical Data Studio to enhance clinical trial efficiency

Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes brand and provider of clinical trial solutions to the life sciences industry, announced Eisai Inc the US pharmaceutical subsidiary of Tokyo-based Eisai Co, as one of the first customers to harness its recently announced AI-driven Medidata Clinical Data Studio. Eisai Inc aims to leverage this innovative data experience to gain control over its clinical data, enable the execution of scalable and complex clinical trials, and enhance patient experience.

Clinical Data Studio is powered by the Medidata Platform, the industry’s only unified platform that centrally manages all data sources, improving data reliability across the entire clinical trial ecosystem. By seamlessly integrating data from both Medidata sources, including Medidata Rave EDC, and non-Medidata sources, such as labs or another electronic data capture system, Clinical Data Studio streamlines the import process and enables automatic validation through configured data transfer agreements.

Utilising AI mitigates challenges posed by disparate data systems and offers up to 80 per cent faster data review while providing a comprehensive view of patient data that can be concurrently reviewed, visualised, and acted on. AI-driven data management and analytics experience can aid the study teams in identifying potential data issues faster and gaining a more accurate understanding of the patient.