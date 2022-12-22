Lupin Diagnostics launches regional reference laboratory in Indore

Lupin Diagnostics yesterday launched its regional reference laboratory in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, as part of its expansion in Central India. The expansion in Indore is well-aligned with Lupin Diagnostics’s commitment to improve access to high-quality, reliable and advanced testing centres and home-collection facilities, according to a statement from Lupin.

In addition to routine and specialised tests, Lupin Diagnostics also offers molecular diagnostics, cytogenetics, flow cytometry, cytology, microbiology, serology, hematology, immunology, routine biochemistry and many more. These labs are equipped with qualified clinical experts and automated and streamlined processes.

Commenting on the launch, Ravindra Kumar, CEO, Lupin Diagnostics, said in the statement, “The launch of our best-in-class regional reference lab in Indore marks our expansion into Central India. With this lab and collection centres in the region, we take the responsibility to provide superior pathology tests, curated health check packages and molecular diagnostics advanced testing facilities.”

At present, the company operates over 325 LupiMitra (Lupin’s franchise collection centers) and 23 laboratories in India, the statement added.