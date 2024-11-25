Alembic gains Guinness World Record for hypertension awareness milestone
Alembic Pharmaceuticals announced that its Summit division has been recognised by Guinness World Records for collecting the most number of pledges for a hypertension campaign.
Hypertension, or high blood pressure, affects 28.1 per cent of India’s adult population, yet only a fraction are diagnosed and treated. Realising the need for urgent action, Alembic’s Summit division took a bold step to close this gap. On World Hypertension Day on May 17, 2024, the team launched a week-long campaign that reached out to 15,568 Health Care Professionals (HCPs) across India, from May 13-19, 2024. Through this initiative, HCPs were encouraged to take an online pledge to promote better hypertension management and patient education, aiming for early diagnosis and improved treatment outcomes.