Lupin signs licensing deal with Sino Universal Pharmaceuticals to supply Tiotropium DPI in China

Lupin has entered into a licence and supply agreement with Sino Universal Pharmaceuticals (SUP) for the commercialisation of Tiotropium Dry Powder Inhaler (DPI), 18 mcg/capsule, in the Chinese market. The product is indicated for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

According to the terms of the agreement, SUP will be responsible for securing regulatory approvals required to market Tiotropium DPI in China. Lupin will act as the marketing authorisation holder and will manage the manufacturing of the product.

Fabrice Egros, President of Corporate Development at Lupin, said, “We are very pleased to partner with SUP to bring Tiotropium DPI to patients in China. This partnership demonstrates our commitment to developing critical products for the treatment of respiratory diseases such as COPD and establishing our leadership in the global respiratory health sector. SUP is our esteemed partner in this endeavor, and together we aim to enhance patient access to innovative and high-quality healthcare solutions.”

Wang Li, President of SUP, said, “We are truly honored to partner with Lupin, a global pharmaceutical leader, on Tiotropium DPI. Lupin’s deep commitment to respiratory disease treatment and its innovation-driven approach to high-quality products align perfectly with SUP’s strategic vision. We believe this collaboration will strengthen our synergy in respiratory care. By bringing more efficient and superior products to market, we aim to make significant breakthroughs in respiratory disease treatment in China, allowing more patients to benefit from international high-quality and innovative products and enjoy respiratory health.”

The partnership is aimed at addressing the increasing demand for respiratory treatments in China.





