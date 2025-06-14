Sun Pharma appoints Kirti Ganorkar as Managing Director, announces key managerial shifts

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries announced the appointment of Kirti Ganorkar as the Managing Director to succeed Dilip Shanghvi, effective September 1, 2025, with the entire business and all functions reporting to him. This appointment is subject to approval of the shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

Ganorkar has been heading India Business at Sun Pharma since June 2019. Under his leadership, the company’s India Business has grown consistently, further increasing its market share. Previously, he has held various leadership roles across business development, marketing, M&A, new product introduction, project management, IP and litigation at Sun Pharma. He played a key role in driving Sun Pharma’s foray into specialty by securing rights for innovative products such as Ilumya. Ganorkar led Sun Pharma’s entry into Japan and laid initial groundwork for the company’s entry into Europe. He supported the U.S. business with stewardship of several notable generic projects from concept to commercialisation. A chemical engineer and MBA, Ganorkar joined Sun Pharma in 1996.

Kirti Ganorkar, Managing Director (Designate), Sun Pharma, stated, “It has been a profoundly rewarding journey to participate in the company’s transformation into a leading global pharmaceutical enterprise. Sun Pharma is at an exciting juncture with all its businesses well-positioned for growth. Building on the strong foundation laid by Mr. Shanghvi and ably supported by our global leadership team, I’m confident of the continued success of the company.”

Dilip Shanghvi, Chairman & Managing Director, Sun Pharma, said, “Kirti has consistently demonstrated effective leadership managing diverse roles at Sun. I have a firm belief in his ability to lead the company into its next phase of growth and extend my best wishes for his success. Kirti’s elevation showcases our strong in-house talent pool, ensuring continuity of Sun’s core value systems.”

As Executive Chairman, Shanghvi will continue to chair the Board. He will focus on strengthening Sun Pharma’s specialty portfolio and provide insights towards shaping company’s long-term strategy.

The company also announces that Richard (“Rick”) Ascroft will be joining as CEO – North America, succeeding Abhay Gandhi. Sanghvi adds, “Abhay has played a pivotal role in driving business growth for Sun across geographies, including the US, India and Emerging Markets. I thank him for his valuable contributions and wish him all the best for his future endeavours.”

Rick is a seasoned biopharmaceutical executive with more than three decades of experience spanning commercial operations, market access, medical affairs, and corporate affairs across the U.S. and global markets. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President and Business Unit Head of US Plasma-Derived Therapies at Takeda Pharmaceuticals and was a member of both the US and global executive leadership teams.

Aalok Shanghvi – Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, has been additionally entrusted with the responsibility for the North America business, wherein Rick will report to Aalok.