Lupin achieves S&P Global ESG Score of 91 for 2025, surpassing pharma industry average

Global pharma leader Lupin today announced that it has achieved an S&P Global ESG Score of 91 for 2025, well above the pharmaceutical industry average of 28. Lupin is now part of an exclusive group of companies worldwide that have surpassed the 90-point mark.*

This increase from 17 in 2021 ranks among the fastest for pharmaceutical companies, establishing Lupin as a leader in sustainable growth.

Ramesh Swaminathan, Executive Director, Global CFO, and Head of IT and API Plus SBU, Lupin, said, “Achieving a score above 90 in the S&P Global ESG ratings is rare global distinction, highlighting our unwavering commitment to sustainability. With a 15-point increase from last year, Lupin not only leads the pharmaceutical industry today, but redefines and sets new standards for responsible growth. Our purpose-led strategy ensures that we provide healthcare solutions that generate lasting value for patients, communities, and stakeholders worldwide.”

Lupin has reported progress across the Environmental, Social, and Governance pillars. The company has increased the use of renewable energy, reduced carbon emissions, and achieved water-positive operations. On the social front, Lupin has focused on employee well-being through diversity and inclusion, community health initiatives, and healthcare contributions. In governance, the organisation has improved transparency, maintained ethical business practices, strengthened corporate governance, and implemented board-level oversight to address ESG-related risks and opportunities.

*Basis scores announced as of date