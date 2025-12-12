Lupin Manufacturing Solutions and PolyPeptide enter long-term peptide supply alliance

Lupin Manufacturing Solutions (LMS), a subsidiary of Lupin, announced a long-term strategic alliance with PolyPeptide Group AG, a global contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) specialising in peptide-based active pharmaceutical ingredients. The collaboration aims to enhance supply chain resilience, improve operational efficiency, and accelerate readiness for growth in the global peptides market. It also focuses on advancing next-generation peptide therapeutics, including those for metabolic conditions, supporting long-term strategic growth for both companies.

As part of the alliance, LMS and PolyPeptide will expand sourcing options and strengthen peptide supply chains to address increasing global demand for peptide APIs, including those used in metabolic disease therapies. The companies will integrate procurement and supply planning and work towards ensuring consistent quality, reliability, and global service delivery.

The partnership strengthens LMS as a CDMO supplier of peptide materials for innovator and generic markets and enhances PolyPeptide’s position as a CDMO partner.

Dr Abdelaziz Toumi, Chief Executive Officer, Lupin Manufacturing Solutions, said, “We are delighted to announce our strategic alliance with PolyPeptide. As peptide-based therapies continue to transform the treatment landscape for metabolic and other chronic conditions, LMS is committed to ensuring reliable access to specialised materials that support large-scale commercial production. This underscores our mission to establish secure, agile, and future-ready supply pathways for innovators worldwide.”

Stéphane Varray, Chief Commercial Officer, PolyPeptide, said, “Reliability is a competitive advantage in our industry. Working with Lupin Manufacturing Solutions gives us the flexibility and supply chain depth needed to support growing customer demand, including preparations for large-scale metabolics. When you’re enabling life-changing therapies, your supply chain must operate as a true strategic capability.”