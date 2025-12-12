Indoco Remedies receives USFDA EIR for Patalganga API facility

Indoco Remedies announced that it has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) manufacturing facility at Patalganga. The facility underwent a USFDA inspection from 15th September 2025 to 19th September 2025.

Aditi Panandikar, Managing Director, Indoco Remedies, said, “We are pleased to have received the EIR from the USFDA for our API manufacturing facility located at Patalganga. This further reinforces our commitment to upholding the highest standards of quality and compliance, delivering trusted healthcare solutions to patients worldwide.”

The report reflects Indoco Remedies’ adherence to regulatory standards and its ongoing commitment to quality in pharmaceutical manufacturing.