Lupin launches strategic partnership program to expand reach of its long-acting injectable platform

Global pharma company Lupin Limited announced the launch of a strategic partnership programme to expand the reach of its PrecisionSphere platform, a long-acting injectable (LAI) technology developed by its subsidiary, Nanomi B.V. The platform has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for the first product developed using it and is ready for commercial use.

Lupin stated that the partnership programme is designed to encourage collaborations with companies seeking to extend their product lifecycles, either during development or for existing products that could benefit from longer-acting formulations.

“With the validation of PrecisionSphere’s capabilities and our proven track record of executing several key strategic partnerships each year, we are ready to expand patient access to advanced LAI treatments through new global strategic collaborations,” said Dr. Fabrice Egros, President – Corporate Development, Lupin. “Our extensive in-house and successful alliance management capabilities will serve as a strategic advantage, as partners strive to deliver innovative LAI solutions to patients at an accelerated pace.”

Dr Shahin Fesharaki, Chief Scientific Officer, Lupin, said, “PrecisionSphere reflects our commitment to innovation and leverages our regulatory expertise, scalable manufacturing capabilities, and flexible collaboration models to lower entry barriers for developing LAIs. This allows partners to efficiently bring advanced LAIs to market across various therapeutic areas and potentially extend the patent life of their products.”

PrecisionSphere is designed to address compliance issues that cause pharma companies to lose revenue and face treatment failures. Unlike conventional LAI technologies that result in variable particle sizes, the platform enables consistent particle size, shape, and biological properties, supporting improved injectability and stable drug release.

The technology allows for the controlled and sustained release of drugs, maintaining consistent therapeutic levels for durations ranging from weeks to months. For patients, this can reduce injection frequency and enhance convenience, while for healthcare professionals, it enables more controlled and precise dosing during treatment.