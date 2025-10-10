Deal value increased by 320 per cent in September 2025, compared to September 2024
Three major deals contributed 79.7 per cent of the total deal value during September 2025
In September 2025, the healthcare industry reported 72 deals worth $20.5 billion, compared to the last 12-month (September 2024 to August 2025) average of 92 deals worth $12.8 billion.
Genmab AS, biotechnology company to acquire Merus AV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, in an all-cash transaction representing a transaction value of approximately $8 billion; Pfizer Inc, to acquire Metsera Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company accelerating the next generation of medicines for obesity and cardiometabolic diseases, for an enterprise value of approximately $4.9 billion; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, to acquire 89bio Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialisation of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardiometabolic diseases, for equity value of up to approximately $3.5 billion. These were the three major deals which contributed 79.7 per cent of the total deal value during September 2025.
VC funding decreased by 4.9 per cent in September 2025, compared to September 2024
The healthcare industry reported 96 venture capital (VC) deals worth $2.8 billion in September 2025, compared to the last 12-month (September 2024 to August 2025) average of 100 deals worth $2.5 billion.
Odyssey Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, raising $213 million in series D financing to support the advancement of its portfolio of clinical and preclinical medicines designed to precisely treat the drivers of complex autoimmune diseases; Crystalys Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, raising $205 million in series A financing to support its mission of addressing the significant unmet medical needs of people living with gout; Treeline Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, raising $200 million in series A extension round to fund its first clinical trial program. These were the three major VC deals reported in September 2025.
Deal Date
Acquirer (s)
Target Deal
Value ($M)
Sept 10, 2025
Affinity Asset Advisors; Dimension Capital; Jeito Capital; Lightspeed Management Company, L.L.C; Sanofi Ventures; TPG Life Sciences Innovations Fund; WEDBUSH, Inc.
Odyssey Therapeutics Inc (US)
213
Sept 30, 2025
Alexandria Venture Investments LLC; Catalys Pacific; Longwood Fund Management LLC (Inactive); LSV Capital Management LLC; Novo Holdings AS; Perceptive Xontogeny Venture Funds; Pontifax Venture Capital; Prebys Ventures Impact Fund; SR One Capital Management LP; Terra Venture Partners; Wedbush Healthcare Partners
Crystalys Therapeutics Inc (US)
205
Sept 03, 2025
AI Life Sciences Investments LLC; Aisling Capital; Ajax Health; ARCH Venture Partners LP; Casdin Capital LLC; Exor International S.p.A.; Fidelity Management & Research Company; GV Management Co LLC; KKR & Co Inc; Orbimed Advisors LLC; Rock Springs Capital Management LP
Treeline Biosciences Inc (US)
200
Sept 04, 2025
Baillie Gifford & Co; Dimension Management LP; FPV Ventures; Henry Kravis; IA Ventures; Kinnevik Capital Ltd; Level Ventures; Lingotto
Investment Management LLP; Lux Capital; Peakline Partners LLC; Premji Invest; Socium Ventures LLC
Enveda Biosciences Inc
150
Sept 30, 2025
Agent Capital LLC; Blue Owl Capital Inc; Catalio Capital Management LP; Cormorant Asset Management LLC; Frasier Life Sciences; GordonMD Global Investments LP; Janus Henderson Investors US LLC;
New Leaf Venture Partners LLC; NYBC Ventures; Orbimed Advisors LLC; Qatar Investment Authority; RA Capital Management LP; Redmile Group LLC; Sanofi Ventures; Sofinnova Investments Inc; Soleus Capital Management LP; Viking Global Investors LP; Westlake BioPartners LLC
Star Therapeutics Inc (US)
125