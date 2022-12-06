Vantage Nutrition acquires AquaCap from Nestlé Health Science

Vantage Nutrition, an ACG Group company, announced that it has acquired Philadelphia-based ‘AquaCap’ – an asset of Nestlé Health Science. AquaCap is a contract manufacturer of liquid-filled capsules within the nutritional supplement industry in the US. Its liquid delivery technology allows for the liquid filling of hard gelatin and vegetarian capsules.

Karan Singh, MD of ACG, said, “Although ACG has been established in North America for the last 20 years, this marks our first acquisition in the territory and is a key next step in our global expansion strategy. With this increase in our footprint and manufacturing capability, coupled with Vantage’s innovative technologies and 360-degree service offering, we aim to provide the most advanced multiphase liquid-fill solutions for customers across the region.”