Lupin launches authorised generic version of Ravicti in the United States

Lupin Limited (Lupin) announced the launch of an authorised generic version of Ravicti (Glycerol Phenylbutyrate) Oral Liquid, 1.1g/mL, in the United States.

Glycerol Phenylbutyrate Oral Liquid, 1.1g/mL, is indicated for the chronic management of patients with urea cycle disorders (UCDs) who cannot be managed by dietary protein restriction and/or amino acid supplementation alone.