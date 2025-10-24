Express Pharma

Lupin launches authorised generic version of Ravicti in the United States

Lupin Limited announces the launch of Glycerol Phenylbutyrate Oral Liquid, 1.1g/mL, for chronic management of urea cycle disorders in the U.S.

By EP News Bureau
Lupin Limited (Lupin) announced the launch of an authorised generic version of Ravicti (Glycerol Phenylbutyrate) Oral Liquid, 1.1g/mL, in the United States.

Glycerol Phenylbutyrate Oral Liquid, 1.1g/mL, is indicated for the chronic management of patients with urea cycle disorders (UCDs) who cannot be managed by dietary protein restriction and/or amino acid supplementation alone.

