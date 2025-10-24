Aragen appoints Neeraj Garg as CEO of Discovery Solutions business

Aragen, a global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CRDMO), has announced the appointment of Neeraj Garg as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of its Discovery Solutions business. In this role, Garg will be responsible for developing strategy, driving profitable growth through organic and inorganic models, expanding the client base, improving operational efficiencies, and building new capabilities to support partners’ research programmes. He will be based at the corporate office in Hyderabad and will join Aragen’s Management Council.

“Neeraj’s appointment comes at an exciting time in Aragen’s growth journey,” said Manni Kantipudi, Managing Director and CEO, Aragen Life Sciences. “We have built a strong legacy in pioneering Discovery Research. With his extensive leadership experience across the life science, pharmaceuticals, and consumer sectors, Neeraj is ideally suited to lead us into our next phase of growth.”

Commenting on his appointment, Neeraj Garg said, “I am truly excited to join Aragen, a Company that stands at the intersection of scientific innovation and customer centricity in the life sciences sector. Aragen has built a tremendous pedigree as a global CRDMO leader and, during the last few years, it has formed strategic partnerships with increasing number of global pharma; so I am joining at a pivotal stage for the company. I look forward to working with our talented teams to deliver exceptional value to our customers, accelerate scientific breakthroughs, and drive translational research that will help discover the medicines of tomorrow.”

Garg brings close to three decades of leadership experience and is recognised for his strategic direction in scaling healthcare businesses and expanding CRDMOs and pharmaceutical organisations. Prior to joining Aragen, he served as Head of Eurofins India Businesses and Global Delivery Centre in India, where he led Contract Research Organisation (CRO) business and testing operations, and drove innovation-led growth in the region.

Previously, he was CEO at Apollo Health & Lifestyle Limited and held senior leadership roles at Abbott Healthcare, where he was involved in developing and launching healthcare platforms and leading strategic planning for branded pharmaceutical products globally.

Garg holds an MBA in Marketing and Strategy from the Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), University of Delhi, and a Bachelor of Engineering in Computer Engineering from Delhi College of Engineering.