Lupin and NAPCON host Walkathon to raise COPD awareness

Lupin, in collaboration with the National Conference of Pulmonary Diseases (NAPCON) 2024, hosted the second ‘A Step Towards Healthy Lungs Walkathon’ on 20 November 2024, at the Racecourse in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The initiative aimed to raise awareness about the increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory conditions, including Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), and to highlight the importance of regular physical activity and healthy lifestyles for prevention and management.

The event was flagged off by Hirak Bose, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing at Lupin, and Dr Mohan Kumar T, Organising Chairman of NAPCON 2024. Participants could choose between two walk categories of 2.5 km and 5 km. The walkathon saw participation from members of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), the Rotary Club, and the broader community, signalling collective efforts to improve respiratory health and encourage healthier living practices. Certificates of participation were distributed to attendees.

Dr Mohan Kumar T stated, “The surge in respiratory ailments is a significant public health concern. Through this Walkathon, we aspire to inspire individuals to embrace healthier lifestyles and highlight the importance of physical activity in maintaining optimal lung health.”

Dr Karthikeyan R., Organising Secretary of NAPCON 2024, said, “Environmental pollution is a major contributor to respiratory diseases. Our Walkathon not only promotes physical fitness but also serves as a call to action for cleaner air and a healthier environment.”

The event underscored Lupin and NAPCON’s commitment to lung health and COPD awareness. The collaboration reflects an ongoing effort to address critical healthcare challenges in India.

Rajeev Sibal, President, India Region Formulations, Lupin, commented, “The rising incidence of respiratory illnesses such as COPD is affecting public health. We at Lupin aim to raise awareness about Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and support and inspire those affected by this challenging condition. This Walkathon reaffirms our commitment to fostering healthier communities.”

Hirak Bose remarked, “This COPD Walkathon is a progressive step towards Healthy Lungs and marks a significant milestone in our journey to promote lung health. Supporting initiatives such as this Walkathon aligns with our mission to enhance patient well-being and promote awareness about the benefits of an active lifestyle.”

The walkathon concluded with participants reaffirming their commitment to improving lung health, reflecting the initiative’s broader goal of fostering a healthier society.





