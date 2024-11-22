Genpact extends partnership with Ferring Pharmaceuticals to enhance operations

Genpact, a global professional services and solutions firm, has announced the extension of its partnership with Ferring Pharmaceuticals, a research-driven biopharmaceutical company. The multi-year agreement aims to continue transforming Ferring’s finance, accounting, and procurement operations through advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI).

Sanjiv Tandon, Global Head of Life Sciences and Healthcare at Genpact, stated, “To drive growth in a complex and competitive environment, pharmaceutical companies need modern, scalable and efficient solutions. Our ongoing partnership with Ferring Pharmaceuticals leverages our industry expertise and a shared vision to harness advanced technologies, setting a new standard for innovation and enabling Ferring to meet evolving demands with speed and accuracy.”

Under this collaboration, Genpact will streamline workflows, optimise resource allocation, and enhance the accuracy and speed of financial transactions. With the involvement of technology partners such as Xelix and Blackline, the partnership will automate key processes, including invoice management and procurement workflows. In addition, robust data analytics capabilities will be established to provide real-time financial insights. These initiatives are expected to generate operational savings and enable Ferring to address evolving customer and patient needs efficiently.

Dominic Moorhead, Chief Financial Officer at Ferring Pharmaceuticals, commented, “Our partnership with Genpact spans over 40 digital transformation projects, with a strong focus on AI applications. By standardising processes and leveraging advanced technologies, like AI, we’re enhancing accuracy, real-time insights, and overall efficiency to support our purpose of building families and helping people live better lives.”

The collaboration highlights Ferring Pharmaceuticals’ focus on innovation and its commitment to delivering treatments that impact lives worldwide. This renewed partnership reinforces both companies’ efforts to address complex challenges in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors.