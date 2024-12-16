Glenmark launches Lacosamide Oral Solution, bioequivalent to Vimpat

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, USA, has announced the launch of its Lacosamide Oral Solution, 10 mg/mL. The product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to Vimpat Oral Solution, 10 mg/mL, the reference listed drug by UCB, Inc.

According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending October 2024, the market for Vimpat Oral Solution, 10 mg/mL, recorded annual sales of approximately $57 million.

Marc Kikuchi, President and Business Head, North America, said, “We are excited to announce the launch of Lacosamide Oral Solution, 10 mg/mL, strengthening our commitment to bring to market quality and affordable alternatives for patients.”

Glenmark’s portfolio currently includes 201 products authorised for distribution in the U.S. market. The company also has 51 Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA) pending approval with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

In addition to internal filings, Glenmark continues to pursue external development partnerships to expand and accelerate the growth of its pipeline and portfolio.

The Lacosamide Oral Solution, 10 mg/mL, is approved only for the indications listed in Glenmark’s approved label. Glenmark notes that all brand names and trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.