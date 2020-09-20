LSV Capital to invest $70 million for Indian healthcare, life sciences start-ups

Read Article

The UK-based Life Science Vision Capital said it has earmarked $70 million initially for investment in digital healthcare and life science start-ups.

The company also set up its first office in Bengaluru to have closer interaction with start-ups in the country.

“We have a corpus of $70 million for an India-specific fund. We are committed to growing our presence in the Indian market, building collaborations with domestic healthcare and life science leaders,” Shu Joshi, Managing Partner, LSV Capital said in a statement.

The investment has received a commitment of up to 50 per cent for the corpus.

The company is looking to hire senior-level associates in life sciences to join the firm for its India office which will be operational by early-2021.

LSV Capital has already been investing in India remotely since 2019. Earlier this year, the firm partnered with Aster DM Healthcare and Social Alpha to launch Xhealth Innovation Labs, a global digital healthcare and medtech accelerator.

“Typically, we see the greatest hurdles in life sciences or digital healthcare start-ups’ journey as they scale from local success to global challenges, and then again when they go on to become category leaders,” Joshi said.

He added that both inflection points require specific and deep organisational strength, proven talent, GTM partnerships, and global investors.