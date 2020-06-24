Honeywell introduces Fast Track Automation to expedite drug production

Read Article

Honeywell announced Fast Track Automation, a combination of proprietary technology innovations for the life sciences industry that enables vital vaccines, treatments and therapies to move from regulatory approval to full production in as little as two months depending on process requirements. The solution incorporates process automation elements that can be configured in a virtual environment, then implemented rapidly once a therapy is approved and ready to be produced for public distribution.

Fast Track Automation is a response to the global COVID-19 outbreak, which has highlighted the need to accelerate delivery of medical solutions and devices to patients by focusing on ensuring more efficient production and testing capabilities along with facilitating strengthened supply chain. Life sciences manufacturers are leading the race against time to overcome the pandemic through innovative science. At the point in time when clinical trials are nearing completion, the ability to rapidly pivot and scale up to meet production demand will severely test existing technology infrastructures.

The most efficient way to ramp up the production of potential therapies is to facilitate

development of commercial-scale manufacturing earlier, while treatments and prevention

therapies are still in clinical trials. Fast Track Automation has been designed to be used in

development applications in as little as two months, and then to help manufacturers scale up to

full production immediately after the appropriate regulatory approvals are granted.

“Honeywell has provided the pharmaceutical / life sciences industry with consistently innovative advancements in automation and digital software technologies, systems and services for over 30 years, and Fast Track Automation offering is one of our most valuable and latest offerings to date,” said Ashish Gaikwad, vice president and general manager, Honeywell Process Solutions, India.

“Our solution allows for end-to-end manufacturing process. It offers intuitive data visualization, providing real-time information and predictive insights while offering benefits like enhanced audit-readiness and data integrity, minimized regulatory risk, increased operational efficiencies and reduced rejects and waste. This offering simultaneously enables manufacturing automation designs in parallel with clinical trials, to ensure production is ready to go once a medical therapy is approved.”

Fast Track Automation leverages the power of the cloud, virtualization, batch software running in the controller, flexible assignment of computing power, remote asset management from a data center, and efficient, fast-track lean project implementation. Manufacturers can even use the system to digitize manual steps during clinical trials to better consolidate and analyze data and more seamlessly prepare electronic submissions for regulatory body review and approval.

Manufacturers can then use that data to prepare the final production automation design. Additionally, the system can be quickly scaled up or down depending on needed changes and demand.