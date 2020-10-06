Healthcare achievers honoured at CIMS Cardiology Conference & Awards 2020

Read Article

The CIMS Cardiology Conference & Awards held on World Heart Day September 29 to felicitate the achievers in the healthcare industry witnessed virtual participation from all India under various domains in cardiology specialty such as hospital units, healthcare practitioners, pharma companies, medical companies, hospitals and research institutions.

It also offered healthcare service providers the opportunity to learn specific techniques to achieve efficiency through medical research, innovation and strategy, in an environment of quality learning and education.

The show witnessed the presence of VIPs and key dignitaries from the industry including in the presence of Chief Guest Dr V Kalaiselvan, Principal Scientific Officer, Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission, M/o Health & Family Welfare Government of India; organiser Dr Monica Sood Bhatia, managing director, CIMS Medica (India & Middle-East); Keynote speakers Dr Rajneesh Kapoor, Vice Chairman -Interventional Cardiology, Medanta Hospital; Dr Rajesh Rajan, Chairman Board of Governors, Indian Association of Clinical Cardiologists; Dr Satish Nath, Secretary Nuclear Cardiological Society of India; Dr Parvatagouda C, Association of Healthcare Providers India (AHPI); Dr Manoj Durairaj, Heart Transplant Surgeon MS,MCh. AIIMS,New Delhi),FACC, Individual Excellence and promoter of Fit India movement actor Suniel Shetty and cardiovascular and cardiothoracic surgeon Dr Naresh Trehan, CMD, Medanta – The Medicity.The awards felicitated achievers of industry including winners and winning companies like Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children, Amree Pharma, Jineka Healthcare. Dr Balabhai Nanavati Hospital, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Exeltis India, Dr. Naresh Trehan, actor Suniel Shetty, DailyTab Gold, Atosta (brand of atorvastatin).