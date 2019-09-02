Cabinet approves Signing of Agreement between India and Peru on Cooperation in the field of Medicinal Plants

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved signing of agreement between the National Medicinal Plants Board, Ministry of AYUSH of the Republic of India and the National Institute of Health of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Peru on cooperation in the field of medicinal plants.

Considering the fact that both countries having rich medicinal plants biodiversity and medicinal plants-based indigenous traditional system of medicines and recognising the existing friendly and cooperative relations, the proposed agreement will further enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the area of medicinal plants. The agreement will provide structured framework for cooperation between the two countries on medicinal plants.