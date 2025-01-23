Kotak Alternate Asset Managers announces first close of Kotak Life Sciences Fund

Kotak Alternate Asset Managers announced the first close of its Life Sciences Fund, Kotak Life Sciences Fund, a Category II AIF private equity fund. The Rs 1600 crore fund has announced its first close after collecting Rs 250 crore from family offices, UHNIs, industry veterans, and institutions alike.

Kotak Life Sciences Fund has a focused strategy and will deploy capital in early – to growth-stage companies in life sciences (pharma/biotech), medical devices, digital health, consumer wellness, diagnostics and delivery, among others.

A press release from Kotak states that in the past 24 months, Kotak Alt’s has deployed close to Rs 4000 crore in the segment, across different pools of capital. Kotak Life Sciences Fund will focus on backing companies built for the next 10 years wherein the intent is to support companies in their early days of growth, and the infusion of capital can not only accelerate their progress but also help them differentiate themselves.