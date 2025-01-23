Emcure Pharma inaugurates R&D centre in Ahmedabad

Emcure Pharmaceuticals inaugurates its formulation research and development (R&D) centre near Tapovan Circle, Ahmedabad. The Emcure Research Centre (ERC) aims to enable breakthroughs in complex drug delivery systems, such as sustained-release formulations, liposomal injections and advanced dermal therapies. The facility was inaugurated by Rushikeshbhai Patel, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Gujarat, in a ceremony.

The new ERC facility is designed to accelerate pharmaceutical innovation with laboratories and advanced equipment for each of the dosage forms. From early-stage pre-formulation studies to scaling up, the ERC integrates all aspects of pharmaceutical development while adhering to global regulatory standards.

A team of 350 professionals, including doctorate, post-graduate and graduate specialising in pharmaceutical sciences, bio-engineering, analytical chemistry, pharmacovigilance and regulatory affairs will work together to develop novel formulations, enhance drug bioavailability and create patient-centric delivery solutions.

Commenting on the occasion, Rushikeshbhai Patel, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Gujarat said, “Gujarat has always been a hub for innovation and progress, and this facility is a shining example of how we can create futuristic healthcare solutions. By investing in drug research and nurturing local talent, Emcure is not only contributing to Gujarat’s growth but also strengthening India’s position as a global leader in pharmaceuticals. I compliment the entire team at Emcure for this remarkable achievement.”

Satish Mehta, Founder and CEO, Emcure Pharmaceuticals said, “This new R&D centre represents a significant milestone in our continued pursuit of innovation, by combining advanced research technology with a talented team. With a focus on both efficiency and quality, the centre is set to drive advancements that will reshape the future of medicine globally.”