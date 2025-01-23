Piramal Critical Care launches Chlorpromazine Hydrochloride for Injection, USP in the US

Piramal Critcal Care (PCC), a division of Piramal Pharma, announced the US launch of Chlorpromazine Hydrochloride for Injecton, USP, which will be offered in 25mg/1mL and 50mg/2 mL vials.

The launch of Chlorpromazine Hydrochloride for Injection, USP (25mg/1mL and 50mg/2 mL vials) is the latest in a series of recent product launches from Piramal Critical Care in the generic injectables market. In 2024, PCC launched the first to market generic of Edaravone IV Infusion, which followed the 2023 launches of Pantoprazole Sodium for Injection, USP and Doxycycline for Injection, USP.