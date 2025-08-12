Kantar study maps India’s health and wellness search trends for 2024

Kantar has released its ‘Health and Wellness in India’ report, which examines consumer behaviour and preferences using search trends from its 2024 ‘India in Search’ report. The report covers 15 categories including Nutrients and Supplements, Skin Health, Physical Fitness, Weight Management, Cognitive and Mental Health, Women’s Health, Gut Health, Alternative Medicine, Sleep, Immune Health, Hydration, Lifestyle Choices, Advanced Medicine, Detoxification, and Longevity.

According to Kantar, marketers can use these insights to shape brands, build categories, and drive marketing strategies by aligning with what Indian consumers are searching for online.

In the Nutrients and Supplements category, Vitamin B12 recorded 2.7 million searches, with a 54 per cent year-on-year rise in searches for Vitamin B12-rich foods. Skin Health searches for sensitive skin grew by 30 per cent. Physical Fitness saw increased interest in walking and low-intensity activities, with search terms such as “walk,” “walking shoes,” “brisk walk,” and “walking pad” recording between 89,000 and 121,000 searches.

Weight Management searches included GLP-1 drug-related terms such as Ozempic (+216 per cent), Zepbound (+943 per cent), Tirzepatide (+188 per cent), and Mounjaro (+94 per cent), indicating increased awareness of medical-grade solutions. In Cognitive Health, searches for cortisol increased by 59 per cent. Women’s Health searches showed growth in topics such as “follicular phase mood” (+357 per cent), “luteal phase symptoms” (+99 per cent), and “4 phases of menstrual cycle and moods” (+145 per cent).

Gut Health searches related to bloating (58,000) and acidity (47,000) grew in volume. Alternative Medicine searches for homeopathy-related terms rose, including “homeo shop near me” (+32 per cent), “homeo medical shop,” and “homeopathy near me” (+48 per cent). Sleep-related searches for melatonin in various formats reached 4.5 million, growing 27 per cent year-on-year. Lifestyle Choices searches for sugar-free products and substitutes totalled 7.4 million, up 14 per cent from 2023.

The report identified five key trends:

Function-first wellness, with a 39 per cent rise in goal-driven health searches such as collagen, melatonin, and pre-workout supplements.

Science-framed self-care, with a 13 per cent growth in searches for clinically supported solutions including GLP-1 drugs, cognitive supplements, and hormonal tracking.

Inner Health = Outer Power, with a 15 per cent increase in interest in biotin, collagen, and multivitamins for skin and hair health.

Daily systems and cycle care, showing a 9 per cent growth in searches related to hydration tracking and menstrual health.

Natural systems with modern interpretation, marked by a 17 per cent rise in interest in Ayurveda, homeopathy, and acupuncture.

Soumya Mohanty, MD and Chief Client Officer, South Asia, Insights Division, Kantar, said: “The health and wellness landscape in India is undergoing a remarkable transformation. Our report highlights the growing importance of personalised and functional wellness solutions. Brands that can effectively address these evolving consumer needs will be well-positioned to lead in this dynamic market. By leveraging these trends and consumer preferences, brands can create targeted and effective marketing strategies to engage with their audience and drive growth.”