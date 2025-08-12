Celcius Logistics launches Celcius+ to strengthen pharma cold supply chain in India

Celcius Logistics has announced the launch of Celcius+, a specialised logistics vertical focused exclusively on the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company said Celcius+ will address temperature control, compliance, and real-time visibility requirements for medicines, vaccines, and other sensitive products.

In the initial phase, Celcius Logistics will invest ₹50 crore in building a dedicated pharma fleet and related infrastructure. The company aims to generate ₹100 crore in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) from this segment within the next 18 months. Of the total investment, ₹35 crore will be used to deploy 100 new reefer vehicles for Celcius+ along key pharmaceutical corridors across India. An additional ₹10–15 crore is planned for developing a pharma courier system for high-demand urban and semi-urban markets.

The expansion will also include hiring 30–40 specialised professionals with expertise in pharmaceutical logistics, operations, and regulatory compliance. The company said Celcius+ will leverage its technology platform to provide real-time tracking, continuous temperature monitoring, and AI-enabled route optimisation.

Commenting on the launch, Swarup Bose, Founder & CEO at Celcius Logistics, said,

“India’s pharmaceutical sector is among the fastest growing in the world, yet maintaining product integrity from manufacturer to patient remains a challenge. With Celcius+, we are not only expanding capacity but also setting new benchmarks for wastage reduction, safety, transparency, and operational excellence in pharma logistics. Our investment in this vertical marks the beginning of a focused journey to bridge gaps in pharma distribution with tech-backed, GDP-compliant solutions. This initiative is in line with Celcius Logistics’ mission to bridge cold chain gaps, reduce wastage, and enable safe, timely deliveries for life-saving products. We’re confident that Celcius+ will help pharmaceutical companies extend their reach safely and efficiently across major cities by year-end.”

The company plans to partner with leading pharmaceutical firms and extend Celcius+ operations to more than 100 cities by the end of 2025. The service will focus on high-value, temperature-sensitive products such as vaccines, biologics, insulin, and speciality medicines. Celcius+ will cover primary distribution, secondary distribution, and last-mile courier delivery for pharmaceutical and healthcare clients.

Celcius Logistics said its 24-ft reefer fleet will include advanced telematics, digital lock systems, CCTV surveillance, and central control tower monitoring for temperature and location. The infrastructure will be designed to meet pharmaceutical compliance standards and enable quick response to any deviations during transit.

Earlier in 2024, Celcius Logistics raised ₹250 crore in an oversubscribed Series B funding round to expand its network and upgrade technology. The company currently operates in over 600 cities and plans to reach more than 1,000 cities in the coming years, with Celcius+ forming a key part of its growth strategy.