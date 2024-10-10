Jubilant Biosys signs partnership with Pierre Fabre SA

Jubilant Biosys Innovative Research Services (JBIRSPL), Singapore, subsidiary of Jubilant Biosys, a wholly owned subsidiary of Jubilant Pharmova and Pierre Fabre SA are entering in a strategic partnership. Pursuant to this, JBIRSPL would acquire 80 per cent equity capital in Jasmin (new company incorporated in France, as a Société par Actions Simplifiée (SAS), 100 per cent owned by Pierre Fabre). Jasmin shall acquire Pierre Fabre’s R&D Centre (including R&D Site and R&D activities) at Saint Julien, France upon closing of the transaction.

This strategic partnership will enable Jubilant Biosys to expand its footprint in Europe in areas like Biologics (mAbs) and Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC), in addition to its existing services including integrated drug discovery services from India.