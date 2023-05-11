IT dept raids premises of Mankind Pharma over allegations of tax evasion

The Income Tax department searched the premises of Mankind Pharma over allegations of tax evasion, informed official sources.

The department is searching the company premises in Delhi and nearby locations, documents are being checked and people are being questioned, they said.

The company made its debut on the stock exchanges this week. It also launched its IPO this year.

The company is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse range of pharma formulations.

