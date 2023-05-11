TechInvention launches Euvichol-Plus, oral cholera vaccine in India

TechInvention Lifecare India, has partnered with Eubiologics Co, South Korea, to launch Euvichol-Plus, a oral cholera vaccine (OCV), in a low-density polyethylene (LDPE) unidose pack in India.

TechInvention recently received approval by the CDSCO for the launch of Euvichol-Plus following the completion of a phase III clinical study. A phase III, open-label, multicenter, parallel-group, randomised clinical study to compare the immunogenicity and safety of Euvichol-Plus with Shanchol (Sanofi Pasteur) in healthy Indian adults and children was successfully concluded with a positive result. TechInvention collaborated with Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases (NICED) to conduct the bioanalytical testing of the clinical samples.

A company release informs that the LDPE unidose pack of Euvichol-Plus is easy and safe to use, and reduces the issues pertaining to conventional glass vials in terms of breakage, storage, transportation, distribution, waste management, and facilitates delivery in emergency situations and humanitarian crises in campaign mode.