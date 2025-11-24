IPA’s 10th Advanced GMP Workshop calls for unified quality vision 

Reinforcing its commitment to strengthening global manufacturing and quality benchmarks, the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) convened the 10th Advanced Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) Workshop. The workshop drew participation from CXOs, academicians, and experts from the US FDA, MHRA (UK), WHO, CDSCO, NCL, and Medicines for Europe.

Discussions spanned a diverse array of critical and emerging areas, including Artificial Intelligence and Automation in pharmaceuticals, India’s Biosimilar landscape, Next-Generation Facility and Process Design, Capability Enhancement, Evolving Regulatory Expectations, and Future-ready Manufacturing Practices.

The programme commenced with a welcome address by Mr Sudarshan Jain, Secretary General, IPA, followed by opening remarks from Mr Nilesh Gupta, Chair, Quality Forum, IPA & Managing Director, Lupin, and Mr Gregory Smith, Country Director, India Office, Office of Global Operations, USFDA. The keynote address was delivered by Dr Rajeev Raghuvanshi, Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), CDSCO.

Dr Rajeev Raghuvanshi, Drugs Controller General of India, CDSCO, Government of India, said, “IPA’s capacity-building initiatives, training infrastructure and platforms such as the Advanced GMP are significant enablers, but real progress will emerge only when every stakeholder view quality as non-negotiable. When we work in unison, we will not only meet our national aspirations but also exceed global expectations for innovative, affordable medicines from India.”

Nilesh Gupta, Chair, Quality Forum, IPA & Managing Director, Lupin, said, “India today is home to more than 750 USFDA-approved facilities and has achieved a 50 per cent reduction in OAI outcomes over the past three years, clear evidence of what intent, capability, and collaboration can deliver. Our improved alignment with agencies such as the USFDA, EMA, and EDQM reflects the shared commitment of industry and regulators to elevating quality standards.”

Sudarshan Jain, Secretary General, IPA, said, “Quality is the fundamental licence to operate in the pharmaceutical sector. This 10th edition gathers global experts to examine pivotal themes such as continuous manufacturing, artificial intelligence, biosimilars, and facility designs. The strong participation reflects the industry’s commitment to advancing India’s quality movement.”