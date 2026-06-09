Immuneel raises ₹100 crore in Series B funding to expand CAR-T therapy operations and global presence

Immuneel Therapeutics has announced the successful closure of its Series B funding round, raising more than ₹100 crore. The round saw participation from new investors including Singularity AMC, Rainmatter by Zerodha and several high-net-worth individuals, alongside continued participation from existing investors including Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Eight Roads Ventures and F-Prime Capital.

The company stated that the funding will be used to scale its GMP manufacturing capacity, advance its cell and gene therapy pipeline towards clinical milestones, support the commercialisation of Qartemi, and accelerate expansion into markets across Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

Following the commercial launch of Qartemi, a CAR-T therapy approved for Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, Immuneel is extending its presence in emerging markets and progressing clinical co-development partnerships in Australia and Southeast Asia. The company operates a CAR-T platform in India aimed at delivering cell therapies at lower costs compared to Western markets.

Commenting on the development, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Founder of Immuneel Therapeutics, said: “This company was founded with the belief that advanced cell therapies should not remain confined to a small segment of patients or a handful of geographies. This fundraise strengthens our ability to build a globally competitive CAR-T platform from India combining deep science, scalable manufacturing and significantly improved affordability. We believe India can play a meaningful role in shaping the future of cell and gene therapy for the world.”

Amit Mookim, Chief Executive Officer of Immuneel Therapeutics, added, “Qartemi’s commercialisation proved we can deliver world-class CAR-T outcomes at a fraction of Western costs. This Series B financing accelerates what comes next: a bold international expansion and a next-generation pipeline that will redefine how cell therapies reach patients globally. We are not just building a company—we are building a new global standard of care, from India.”

Aravind Viswanathan, Senior Operating Partner at Singularity AMC, said, “CAR-T cell therapy represents one of the most consequential breakthroughs in modern oncology—the ability to engineer a patient’s own immune cells to precisely target and eliminate cancer is a paradigm shift that was, until recently, accessible only to patients in the wealthiest corners of the world. Immuneel is changing that. What excites us most is the breadth of their pipeline: from expanding into new blood cancer indications to next generation modalities that could dramatically reduce the cost and complexity of treatment. Each of these advances has the potential to extend lifesaving therapy to tens of thousands of patients in India and beyond, who currently have no access to it. We are proud to partner with this world-class team as they disrupt the market and scale their premium-outcome therapeutics globally.”

Nithin Kamath, Founder and CEO of Zerodha and Rainmatter, commented, “Cancer remains one of the most devastating diseases of our time and the most advanced treatments have been out of reach for most Indians. We’re living a moment where biotech innovations are genuinely changing what’s possible and we’re excited to support Immuneel who are bringing Cell and gene therapies, including CAR-T to Indian patients with a focus on outcomes and accessibility. We believe in supporting innovations that create deep, long-term societal impact. Immuneel’s mission to bridge the accessibility gap for lifesaving cell and gene therapies aligns perfectly with our vision, and we are excited to back their journey towards equitable healthcare and global expansion.”

The company said the financing will support its manufacturing expansion, clinical development programmes, commercial activities and international market entry plans.