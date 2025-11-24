DISSO INDIA 2025 showcases global leadership in dissolution science & regulatory innovation. 

The 13th Annual International Symposium on Dissolution Science and Applications – Disso India 2025, organized by the Society for Pharmaceutical Dissolution Science (SPDS) in collaboration with SVKM’s Dr. Bhanuben Nanavati College of Pharmacy ( Autonomous) concluded in Mumbai with exceptional participation from leading scientists, regulators, industry experts, and international collaborators. The two-day event, themed “Advances in Dissolution Technology and Regulatory Implications for Quality,” reinforced India’s growing leadership in global pharmaceutical quality frameworks.

The theme for 2025 reflected the evolving analytical and regulatory landscape. Discussions emphasized the growing role of dissolution in formulation development, QbD frameworks, global harmonization, biowaiver pathways, and the evaluation of complex dosage forms. The scientific program captured multiple advanced domains. Speakers from India, the US, France, Europe, and ASEAN regions contributed to a highly technical and forward-looking discourse.

Disso India 2025 featured strong participation from High-Profile Regulatory Engagement. The inaugural function was graced by the Chair of the conference, Dr. Santosh Indraksha, Deputy Drugs Controller (India), CDSCO, Mumbai, Chief Guest, Dr. V. Kalaiselvan, Secretary-cum-Scientific Director, IPC, Guest of Honour, Dr. D. R. Gahane, State Drug Controller, Maharashtra and Dr. Bharat Shah, National President, IDMA. Their presence underscored the tightening nexus between scientific advancement and regulatory expectations related to dissolution testing and product performance.

Disso India 2025 featured a curated selection of global experts covering the full spectrum of dissolution science—from complex generics to inhalation, ophthalmic products, PBPK modelling, quality compliance, and in-vitro performance tools.

Key Scientific Speakers:

Dr. Vinod Shah – Ex-USFDA, USA

Regulatory Aspects of Biowaivers with Case Studies

Dr. Pankaj Mandpe – Senior VP, Micro Labs

Changing Paradigms in Dissolution Testing

Dr. Narsimha Murthy – Chief Scientific Officer, Topical Products Testing LLC, USA

IVRT & IVPT for Topical Products

Dr. Samir Haddouchi – Managing Director, SOTAX Pharma Services, France

Dissolution Testing of Non-Oral Complex Dosage Forms

Prof. Mala Menon – Bombay College of Pharmacy

Fate of Inhaled Drugs—Deposition, Dissolution & Permeation

Pearl Pereira-Nambiar – Founder, RegXpert Pro

Dissolution Method Development for Ophthalmic Formulations

Dr. Sudeep Ojha – Zydus Lifesciences

Coning During Dissolution Testing

Dr. Deepak Hegde – Cipla Shanghai

Industry Perspective & Regulatory Considerations

Dr. Mark Liddell – USP, USA

Compliance vs. Confidence in Dissolution Testing

Sivacharan Kollipara – Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

PBPK Modelling & Novel In Vitro Tools

Dr. Heni Rachmawati – Institut Teknologi Bandung, Indonesia

Dissolution Media & In Vivo Relevance

Mr. Satish Chitriv

Volumetric Flask Quality in Dissolution Testing

Panel Discussions:

“Dissolution Assessment of Complex Formulations – An Emerging Challenge”

Moderator: Dr. Padma Devrajan, Advisor, SIES School of Pharmacy, Ex- Professor, Institute of Chemical technology

Panelists: Maharukh Rustomjee, Dr. Parizad Elchidana, Prof. Mala Menon, Dr. Pankaj Mandpe, Pearl Perriera

“Why Compliance with Dissolution Requirements Is Still a Challenge?”

Moderator: Vijay Kshirsagar

Panelists: Dr. Deepak Hegde, Dr. Mark Liddell, Dr. Vinod Shah, Dr. Adil Billimoria, Dr. Samir Haddouchi, Dr. Suhas yewale

The conference was steered by the dynamic leadership of Dr. Santosh Indraksha, Director, CDSCO , Chair of the Conference and Prof. Padma V. Devarajan (President, SPDS), Mentored and supported by Dr. L. Ramaswamy (Secretary-General, SPDS). Dr. Munira Momin (Scientific Chair, SPDS), and Mr. Sunil Dubey (Organising Secretary & MD, SOTAX India)—each playing a defining role in shaping the scientific vision, execution, and international collaboration of this year’s edition. The event was platinum-sponsored by SOTAX and ACG Worldwide and all other sponsors, Cytiva, USP, Electolab, Borosil, Micro tracer, Lab india, Biorelevant, Image provision, Media partner- Bluetech media , reflecting the their long-standing commitment to advancing dissolution instrumentation, compliance, and global best practices. They contributed significantly to the success of the conference.

With an impressive lineup of global experts, forward-looking regulatory deliberations, and strong industry–academia partnership, Disso India 2025 reaffirmed SPDS’s position as the world’s only professional body dedicated exclusively to dissolution science. The conference not only advanced high-value scientific discourse but also set the direction for future quality frameworks, technology adoption, and global harmonization in dissolution testing. As SPDS continues to expand through international collaborations and capacity-building initiatives, Disso India remains the flagship platform where science, regulation, and innovation converge to elevate pharmaceutical quality and patient safety worldwide.