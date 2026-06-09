India patent office can bridge the gap with global patent search platforms

Building on the earlier Express Pharma article, “Enhancing Visibility, Predictability and Transparency in IP Procedures” (July 23, 2025), this article examines how India’s InPASS and IP India portal compare with global patent search platforms such as WIPO PATENTSCOPE, the USPTO Patent Center and the European Patent Office’s Espacenet. It analyses differences in administrative and procedural timeline tracking, prosecution-event data and data-export capabilities, while outlining an ideal search-module architecture to support systematic delay analysis and large-scale extraction of application data. The article also identifies key beneficiary groups and argues that effective utilisation of national patent databases is critical to sustaining innovation, policy development and long-term national progress.

While India has moved far beyond the IPAIRS era, it is in a prime position for growth and to match and then surpass these global systems in structured, machine-readable event-handling and analytical capabilities.

Comparative features table: India vs WIPO / USPTO / Espacenet

Below Table 1 summarizes how India’s InPASS / IP India compares with WIPO PATENTSCOPE, USPTO Patent Center / Public PAIR, and Espacenet (EPO-based) / E-register along key axes of bibliographic coverage, legal-event / procedural-step data, delay-measurement support, and exportability/APIs.

Table 1: Administrative-procedural and event-data coverage

Feature / aspect India (InPASS / IP India) WIPO (PATENTSCOPE) USPTO (Patent Center / Public PAIR) Espacenet (EPO-based) / E-register Bibliographic metadata Title, applicants, inventors, IPC, filing date, publication number, PCT ref, etc. Title, applicants, inventors, IPC/CPC, filing-publ-priority, family-IDs, languages, etc. applicant-address, correspondence, ownership, examiners, etc. Comprehensive bibliographic data from INPADOC; linked to registers of 100+ offices. Legal-event / procedural-step data Events are implicit in “View Documents” and E-register; no clean, searchable event-tag list. Limited direct event-tags; family-timeline and associated dates visible under “Family” tab. Explicit Transaction History with labelled events (filing, RCE, office action, issue, appeals, etc.) with dates. “Legal events” tab shows procedural steps (application filed, examiner-communication, fee paid, lapse, etc.) with dates. Event-level date transparency One can see document upload dates in “View Documents”, but need to be aggregated into a ready-made event-timeline dashboard. Filing, priority, and publication dates are explicit; event-like dates are embedded in the document-list and family views. Each event in the transaction history has a clear date and type (e.g., “Office Action mailed”, “Notice of Allowance”, “Issue fee paid”). Legal-event data include timestamps for each procedural step (exam action, reply, payment, grant, lapse). Explicit DELAY / pendency- measurement support No built-in module to compute pendency (e.g., “time from filing to FER”, “time from FER to grant”). Users must manually note dates from PDFs or the pipeline diagram. No built-in pendency calculator; but family-timeline and publication-filing spreads allow users to infer delays. USPTO publishes public pendency dashboards (average time to first action, time to grant, etc.) and PAIR/Center lets users see per-application event-dates. Legal-event data can be used (often via OPS/PATSTAT) to compute pendency and delays by technology class, applicant, exam group, etc. Standardized event-type codes (e.g., “FER-issued”, “reply-filed”) No visible, standardized code list; status labels are free-text (“Under Examination”, “Disposed”) and internal-pipeline visuals are static images. No unified event-code scheme; relies on bibliographic and family-data plus national-office feeds. Event-types are standardized and machine-readable (e.g., “Non-Final Rejection”, “Restriction Requirement”, “Notice of Allowance”). Uses standardized legal-event codes (e.g., “EXAM”, “APPEAL”, “FEE”, “LAPSE”) exposed to users and via APIs. Opposition / post-grant- proceeding events Opposition / post-grant orders are linked under “Order(s)/Decision(s)” and “View Documents”, but not exposed as a structured “opposition-event” timeline. Opposition-types and dates are only visible if the member-office feeds that data into the global family-record. Post-grant-review (PGR), IPR, re-examination, etc., appear as labelled events in the transaction history with dates. Opposition and post-grant events appear under “Legal events” with clear codes and dates. Chain-of-title / assignment history Assignment-related Forms may be scanned and viewable under “View Documents” or E-register, but not summarized as a searchable assignment-history table. Assignment-history depends on member-office data; often fragmentary and not uniformly searchable across jurisdictions. Ownership-history is visible in PAIR / Patent Center, and assignment-record-type events are labelled and dated. Assignment and ownership-change events form part of the legal-event data, with date and type-tags. Search across event-types and timelines One cannot search for “all patents where FER was issued more than 36 months after filing” or “applications with no exam-process events in the last 24 months”. No event-filtering. No direct “event-type search”, but Boolean-based searches on dates and family-members yield partial delay-insights. One cannot search for event-patterns directly, but developers can use USPTO Open Data API to build custom delay-analyses. Users and analysts can use legal-event data and APIs (OPS) to filter for events by type and date window (e.g., “lapse within 5 years of grant”). Bulk export / open-data / API-style access to events Export of hit-lists is limited to viewing and PDF fetching; no structured export (CSV/JSON) of bibliographic-plus-event data . Offers structured data feeds and web-services (e.g., for families and bibliographic data), but not all legal-event data is exposed to casual users. Provides public-access web data and APIs (e.g., Patent Center, Open Data Portal) that allow export of bibliographic and transaction-history data for bulk delay-analysis. Legal-event data are exposed via OPS (Open Patent Services) and PATSTAT , enabling bulk export and analysis of delays and procedural-timelines by jurisdiction, class, etc.

This table highlights three main gaps for India:

No standardized, searchable event-type codes tied to clear dates;

No built-in pendency / delay-calculation module ;

No export-ready or API-style access to event-augmented bibliographic data.

Exports of hits and practical usability for delay analysis a) India (InPASS / IP India)

Under InPASS, bibliographic searching (title, applicant, IPC, etc.) yields a hit-list, but there is no direct export button to CSV/JSON/xls/doc for the full record set. This means:

To study delays, one must open each hit individually and either read the pipeline-diagram text (Filed, Published, RQ-Filed, Under Examination, Disposed) or inspect “View Documents” to manually note event-dates.

This has serious consequences for administrative-delay analysis:

Large-scale, quantitative pendency studies (e.g., “median time from filing to FER by technology class”) are practically infeasible directly from the India-only portal;

Firms and universities typically resort to screen-scraping or rely on third-party tools (e.g., Lens, commercial analytics platforms) that ingest India-data via other channels.

b) WIPO PATENTSCOPE

WIPO PATENTSCOPE allows export of search results in XML-based formats suitable for batch-processing, and provides web services / links/ drawings, figures [for Active pharmaceutical ingredients and formulations (APIs)] and Application Programming Interface (also referred as API in computer related field) for families and bibliographic data. However, legal-event data for India are only as good as India’s own feed to WIPO; WIPO does not currently enrich India’s procedural-event data beyond what the IPO transmits.

For India-focused delay-studies, this implies:

One still needs to cross-check InPASS for detailed event-dates and pipelines, because WIPO’s view is largely bibliographic-plus-family-oriented rather than event-rich.

c) USPTO Patent Center / Public PAIR

USPTO’s Patent Center and Public PAIR provide hit-lists and per-application transaction-history (with clear event-types and dates). Through the USPTO Open Data Portal and Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), developers can obtain structured data on:

Filing dates, first-action-dates, allowance-dates, issue-dates, appeals, extensions, fee-payments, and office-action-types.

The impact on delay-analysis is substantial:

US-based researchers and firms can build custom pendency dashboards (e.g., median time from filing to first office action by tech-class) directly from standardized, exportable data;

This represents a clear advantage over India, where similar analyses require manual per-case data-gathering .

d) Espacenet / E-register

Espacenet lets users type a search term and export/download the hit list in Excel, first-page PDF, or CSV formats. Advanced search and filtering support “save list”-like behavior for bibliographic hits, but the richest legal-event data are accessed via EPO-OPS (web services) and PATSTAT (commercial analytical database).

For pendency-analysis, this combination enables:

Fetching all patents in a class and computing average pendency;

Measuring how long applications stay in each status (e.g., “under examination”);

Cross-comparing timelines between jurisdictions (US vs Europe vs family-members).

In contrast, India’s InPASS currently offers no equivalent of OPS or PATSTAT-style analytical backbone, leaving India-only delay-analytics at a disadvantage.

What an “ideal” patent-office search module should provide

An ideal patent-office search module (e.g., next-generation InPASS) should allow users to search, visualize timelines, and export both substantive and procedural data so that administrative-procedural delays and event-sequences can be systematically measured and shared with higher-level stakeholders. It can be done for a singular find or for a clustered command when software is designed based on this required logic. The following is a structured feature-wish-list that can be folded into a formal requirement document for the Indian Patent Office.

Core search-level features for delays and events

Event-tag and status-code search fields

Expose standardized event-type codes, such as:

FILING, PUBLISHED, RQ_EXAM_FILED, FER_ISSUED, REPLY_FILED, HEARING_SCHEDULED, GRANT, REFUSE, OPPOSE, OPPOSITION_BOARD_CONSTITUTED, OPPOSITION_HEARD, OPPOSITION_DECISION, LAPSE, FEE_PAID, APPEAL_FILED, REVIEW_GRANTED, LICENSED, ASSIGNED.

Let users filter search results by:

“Has event-type = FER_ISSUED and no GRANT within 36 months of filing”;

“Has LAPSE event within 5 years of grant”;

“No event-type = EXAM_COMMUNICATION in the last 24 months”.

These event-codes should be internally stored in the mainframe , relatable, and exportable in the chosen format (CSV/JSON).

Event-date search and pendency filters

Allow Boolean-style filters on event-dates:

“FER_ISSUED after 2023-01-01”;

“Time between FILING and FER_ISSUED > 30 months”;

“Time between FER_ISSUED and GRANT > 24 months”.

Provide sliders for “Filing-to-First-Office-Action delay”, “Filing-to-Grant pendency”, “Replication-to-Decision delay in opposition”, etc., computed from the underlying event-dates.

Status-timeline visualization per hit

Alongside each hit-list item, show a compact, interactive timeline (akin to WIPO family-timelines or Espacenet legal-events tabs) displaying:

Filing → Publication → Request-for-Examination → FER → Reply-to-FER → Hearing → Grant/Refusal → Opposition → Renewal-payments → Lapse / Renewed.

Each event-dot should be clickable to open the relevant document or order.

Per-office pendency-dashboard widgets (for India)

Embed mini-panels showing:

Average “Filing-to-FER” time by filing-office (Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata);

Average “FER-to-Grant” time by technology-class (IPC/CPC);

% of applications that lapse before grant or within 5/10 years of grant.

These statistics should be computed from the same event-data used by the search engine, ensuring consistency.

A committee or a bench may be constituted comprising of users from practitioners and Industry along with Patent office executives to design a better set of Core search-level features for delays and events with an objective of providing features as may ne suggested.

Data-model and export-oriented features

Structured, machine-readable event-data model

Internally, each application should have an event-array, for example:

json

“events”: [ {“type”: “FILING”, “date”: “2022-03-15”},

{“type”: “PUBLISHED”, “date”: “2023-09-12”},

{“type”: “RQ_EXAM_FILED”, “date”: “2023-10-05”},

{“type”: “FER_ISSUED”, “date”: “2025-01-20”},

{“type”: “REPLY_FILED”, “date”: “2025-03-10”},

{“type”: “HEARING_SCHEDULED”, “date”: “2025-04-15”},

{“type”: “GRANT”, “date”: “2025-07-01”},

{“type”: “FEE_PAID”, “date”: “2026-06-30”} ]

This model should power the UI timelines [a visual component used in apps and websites to display a sequence of events, tasks, or milestones in chronological order] and pendency-calculations and be exposed via an API [Application Programming Interface] for analytics-tool integration.

Export of hit-lists with event-data When running a search (e.g., “all pharmaceutical-patents where FER was issued more than 36 months after filing”), the system should let users export a CSV / JSON file containing: Bibliographic data (app-number, title, applicants, inventors, IPC, filing-date, publ-date, grant-date, etc.); Event-list as above, plus derived fields such as delay_filing_to_fer, delay_fer_to_grant, status_current, last_event_date.



This would enable universities, law-firms, and policymakers to:

Compute pendency statistics;

Identify “procedural bottlenecks” (e.g., long-lived “Under-Examination” cases);

Map how delays vary by technology-class or filing-office.

Open-data / API-style access

Provide public-REST APIs allowing authorized users to query:

“All applications in IPC-A61K with FER_ISSUED between 2020 and [current year]” or such type of query;

“All cases with LAPSE within 5 years of GRANT in a given class” or such type of query.

Updating status of appealed/remanded/reviewed/granted or refused remanded cases When a refusal to grant is appealed before a High Court, the Patent Status should clearly indicate “Appeal pending before High Court”, because the prosecution has not reached its logical conclusion unless the application is expressly abandoned or the refusal is not appealed.

If the High Court remands the matter back to the Patent Office for fresh review, the status should show: “Remanded back to Patent Office for review” and or “Remanded patent application is under review”;

Above suggestions and logic is indicative. A better website can be designed after due contribution from users mainly attorneys, industry and the office executives with an objective to provide better information for the betterment of India.

Replacing “complete specification” by “claims” and “other parts of specification”.

It prunes the hit list to more relevant ones.

Stakeholders Benefiting from Enhanced Patent Search Facilities

Improved patent-search facilities at the India Patent Office, including better substantive search fields, richer event data, timelines, and export capabilities, primarily benefit data-driven users while offering limited gains to others.

These enhancements enable precise freedom-to-operate assessments, pendency predictions, and strategic planning for key groups.

Primary Beneficiaries

Patent applicants, SMEs, and startups : Gain insights into freedom-to-operate, pendency timelines, and bottlenecks, allowing accurate R&D planning, product launches and avoidance costly filings of slow-system filings.

Law firms and IP professionals : Enable bulk analysis, prosecution benchmarking, and improved client counseling through structured exports and event data.

Universities and research institutions : Support thematic landscape studies, policy justifications, and academic research, improve innovation efficiency by reducing time of prior research and prior art search.

Patent examiners and IPO administration : Facilitate workload optimization, bottleneck detection, and performance dashboards for staffing and efficiency improvement decisions.

Policymakers and regulators : Provide evidence for reforms, delay measurements, and impact evaluations of prior initiatives and evaluation of impact of existing reforms on timelines. This leads to designing more evidence-based IP-policy rather than impression-based decisions.

International stakeholders : Allow integration of Indian data into global databases, enhancing cross-jurisdictional comparisons and investment appeal enabling cross-border tech-transfer .

These are important contributors to Indian industry and its progress, to enhance Indian capabilities, to enable India into new industrial arena, to the economy and future.

Marginal or No Beneficiaries

Certain users derive little value due to limited engagement with advanced features.

Non-data-driven applicants : Sole inventors or traditional-industry filers who avoid detailed tracking see minimal practical gains.

Non-digital-native users : Those uncomfortable with Boolean searches or exports may find features over-engineered.

Groups Facing Relative Disadvantages

Transparency reduces advantages for opacity-dependent actors.

Information asymmetry intermediaries : Lose leverage as applicants access clear timelines independently.

Delay-reliant entities : Tactics like procedural obstruction become visible and politically costly, particularly in pharmaceuticals.

Low-efficiency operators : Experience pressure to improve amid higher performance standards and learning curves. Patent-profiling or “patent-thick-cloud” firms that rely on blind-filing: Companies that file many low-quality or overly-broad patents without robust prior-art searches will:

Face stronger opposition once search becomes easier and prosecution-timelines more visible. Risk higher rates of refusal or narrow-claims when examiners and third parties have better prior-art access.

Their tactical-patent-strategy becomes less effective, while the system as a whole becomes healthier.

Table 2: Summary table: “Will benefit” vs “Will not benefit”

Stakeholder group Likely beneficiary? Reason (short) Inventors, SMEs, start-ups ✅ Strongly Better FTO, pendency insight, cost-saving in filing strategy. IP law firms / practitioners ✅ Strongly Bulk analytics, timeline-benchmarking, client-advice, process-improvement. Universities / public R&D centers ✅ Strongly Thematic-landscape studies, policy-support, innovation-monitoring. Patent examiners & IPO management ✅ Strongly Work-load-balancing, bottleneck-detection, performance-monitoring. Policymakers and regulators ✅ Strongly Evidence-based reform, cross-jurisdictional benchmarking. International firms and analytics platforms ✅ Strongly Richer India-data for global-landscape studies and services. Non-digital-sophisticated applicants / agents ⚠️ Weakly / none May not use advanced features; UX must stay simple. Information-asymmetry-based intermediaries ❌ Loser (relative) Reduced scope to exploit opaque timelines and filings. Entities using delay-or obstruction-tactics ❌ Loser (relative) Tactics become more visible and politically risky. Low-efficiency operators in the system ⚠️ Loser (relative) Face higher pressure to improve speed and quality.

Conclusion

In the knowledge economy, intellectual property rights—particularly patents—drive industrial advancement, facilitate the internalization of enhanced technologies, and deliver broad national benefits. Prioritizing, promoting, and continually enhancing the capabilities for mapping, searching, and leveraging national patent databases is therefore essential for sustained national progress.