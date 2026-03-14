Invisible but indispensable: Why high purity & premium grade refined Naphthalene is critical to Indian pharma

India’s rise as the pharmaceutical hub of the World is one of the country’s most consequential industrial stories. It is a journey built on scale, scientific depth and a sustained commitment to making quality medicines accessible across geographies. The Covid-19 pandemic merely brought global attention to what Indian pharmaceutical manufacturing had already become.

Today, India is not only a leader in finished formulations, but also a significant producer of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) which is foundation of modern medicine. The steady growth of the API sector shows both capability and trust in Indian manufacturing.

Yet, behind this success lies a vulnerability that deserves closer look. Despite producing more than 500 APIs and accounting for nearly 8 percent of global API value, India continues to depend on imports for roughly 35 percent of its API requirements. For certain Key Starting Materials (KSM), that dependence rises sharply, with imports from China accounting for as much as 70 to 80 percent of supply.

This is more than a trade imbalance but a strategic risk. It underscores why self-reliance in critical chemical intermediates must move higher up the national conversation. One such intermediate, often overlooked, is Refined Naphthalene.

For most people, naphthalene is a familiar household product, commonly associated with mothballs. That familiarity often obscures its far more important role in industry like pharmaceuticals. Refined naphthalene, produced through controlled distillation and purification, is a key chemical intermediate used in synthesising a wide range of pharmaceutical compounds. It forms what chemists refer to as a naphthalene scaffold, a stable molecular structure that can be modified to create drugs with very different therapeutic applications. These derivatives are used across antifungal treatments for common infections, antibacterial compounds used in tuberculosis therapy and antibiotic synthesis, anti-inflammatory drugs for chronic conditions, oncology treatments, as well as cardiovascular, neurological, and metabolic disorder therapies.

In fine chemicals, naphthalene-based intermediates are also used in dye intermediates, agrochemical formulations, and other specialty chemical applications, underscoring the versatility of the scaffold across both pharmaceutical and high-value chemical manufacturing.

Industry estimates suggest that the global refined naphthalene market could reach USD 3 billion by 2035. For India, this is not merely a market opportunity. It is a chance to strengthen pharmaceutical self-reliance at a far more fundamental level.

From a technical standpoint, refined naphthalene may appear to be a simple molecule. However, for producing pharmaceutical grade material requires a level of process control that is often underestimated. High-purity refined naphthalene typically requires purity levels of 99.5 percent or higher, along with stringent limits on sulphur compounds, phenolics and other polyaromatic impurities. If not adequately removed during distillation and crystallisation, these contaminants can interfere with downstream

reactions such as sulfonation, oxidation or substitution, which are central to the synthesis of many drug intermediates.

Equally important is consistency in physical characteristics. Pharmaceutical applications demand refined naphthalene with uniform crystal structure and predictable sublimation behaviour. Variations at this stage can translate into inconsistent reactivity, fluctuating conversion efficiencies and greater process instability at the API level. Achieving this degree of consistency requires tightly controlled distillation, fractionation and real-time quality monitoring, along with disciplined batch-to-batch reproducibility. Even minor deviations in feedstock quality or process conditions can cascade into larger variations in API performance and regulatory outcomes.

This is why pharmaceutical manufacturers increasingly differentiate not just between suppliers, but between grades. Premium intermediates reduce process variability, improve manufacturing efficiency and simplify compliance with global regulatory expectations.

As India looks to scale its pharmaceutical ambitions responsibly, the importance of a strong domestic supply chain becomes critical. Locally produced, premium-grade intermediates such as refined naphthalene provide manufacturers with greater control over quality, traceability and compliance readiness, particularly for regulated global markets. This will help reduce exposure to external disruptions and build confidence in the integrity of critical supply chains.

India’s future leadership in pharmaceuticals will be defined not only by finished drugs, but by the strength of its API ecosystem and the materials that support it. That journey begins with recognising the importance of intermediates like refined naphthalene, where quality and consistency make a decisive difference.

As the country advances toward the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, it is worth remembering that industrial leadership is built from the ground up. Sometimes, the most critical building blocks are the least visible. Investing in them thoughtfully will be the key to India’s transition from the Pharmacy of the World to a true Pharma Powerhouse of the World.