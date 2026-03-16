Fourth edition of Dr. Anji Reddy Memorial Lecture reinforces need to advance science and research for future healthcare

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories hosted the fourth edition of the Dr. Anji Reddy Memorial Lecture, an annual lecture series instituted on 15th March, to honour the memory of the scientist, entrepreneur and philanthropist, Dr. K. Anji Reddy, on the 13th anniversary of his passing.

With ‘Science, Society and Sustainability’ at its core, the lecture series was initiated by Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited and Dr. Reddy’s Institute of Life Sciences in 2023 to represent these key pillars of his life and legacy.

This year, the Dr. Anji Reddy Memorial Lecture was delivered by Prof. Guido Kroemer, a world- renowned cell biologist and researcher, primarily known for his ground-breaking work in programmed cell death (apoptosis), autophagy and cancer immunology. He is currently a faculty of Medicine of the Université Paris Cité. Delivering the memorial lecture on the topic “A tissue stress hormone driving pathological aging”, Prof. Kroemer shared insights into a little-known molecule, Acyl-CoA Binding protein (ACBP), also known as Diazepam Binding Inhibitor (DBI), that acts as a powerful stress mediator in the body, capable of amplifying disease when it is imbalanced. ACBP/DBI now identified as a gerogene (a driver of aging), plays a central role in the body’s cellular recycling and turnover processes. Its levels rise with age- a hallmark of aging. What begins as an adaptive, novel stress response — the body’s attempt to cope with strain — can turn maladaptive, escalating from local dysregulation to systemic distress. It is also associated with future prediction of numerous disease conditions. Understanding and targeting ACBP/DBI could open doors to novel and innovative anti-aging therapies and age-related disease prevention.

Dr. Guru N. Reddy, Founder and Chairman of Continental Hospitals, paid a heartfelt tribute to the visionary behind Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, remembering him as a man shaped by purpose, bold, passionate, and deeply committed to sustainable science. He recalled that Dr. Anji Reddy’s defining mission was to invent and deliver for India, ensuring that world-class medicines were not a privilege but a promise. His life and legacy stand as a testament to an extraordinary indulgence in science and an unmatched persuasive vision that turned a dream into a global pharmaceutical force. His motto ‘business for service’ still guides all.”

In his opening remarks, G.V. Prasad, Co-Chairman & Managing Director, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories said, “This lecture series was instituted in 2023 to celebrate the life, legacy and passion for science of Dr. Anji Reddy. Central to his vision was the belief that deep science must drive the development of affordable and accessible medicines for everyone. A scientist at heart, he brought into the world of business the same relentless curiosity, pursuit of novelty and commitment to excellence that define true scientific discovery. Dr. Anji Reddy strongly believed that medicine is for the people. It is not for the profits. This philosophy guided his journey and shaped the values of the organisation he built. Driven by this belief, Dr. Reddy played a significant role in making medicines more affordable and helping India emerge as the pharmacy of the world. His contributions have left an indelible mark on everyone who had the privilege of knowing and working with him.”

Delivering the closing remarks, Satish Reddy, Chairman, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, highlighted the significance of bringing together scientists, researchers and thought leaders to advance discussions on critical areas of healthcare and innovation. He noted that the roundtable held ahead of the memorial lecture this year focused on Translational Research, with experts from academia, industry and policy sharing insights to strengthen India’s research ecosystem. Reflecting on the legacy of Dr. Anji Reddy, he said the founder had a deep passion for science and intellectual exchange and would have greatly valued such interactions among the scientific community. He also recalled Dr. Anji Reddy’s philanthropic vision and his efforts in building institutions dedicated to advancing science and serving society.”

A live recording of the event is accessible here: Dr. Anji Reddy Memorial Lecture 2026

The first Dr. Anji Reddy memorial lecture was delivered in 2023 by Prof. Ada E. Yonath (Nobel Laureate – Chemistry, 2009) (Director, Weizmann Institute) and Dr. K. VijayRaghavan (Former Principal Scientific Advisor, Government of India) presented special lecture to celebrate Dr. Anji Reddy’s life and legacy. In 2024, Nobel Laureate (Physiology or Medicine, 2009), Professor Jack W. Szostak delivered the second memorial lecture on ‘RNA and the Origin of Life’, while Dr. V. Mohan, Chairman, Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre, was invited to share memories of his work and friendship with Dr. Anji Reddy. In 2025, Prof. Ashok Venkitaraman, Director, Cancer Science Institute of Singapore and Distinguished Professor of Medicine at the National University of Singapore, delivered the third memorial lecture on ‘Suppressing the genesis of cancer’ and Padma Shri awardee Dr. Gullapalli Nageswara Rao, Founder of the L. V. Prasad Eye Institute in Hyderabad led the ‘Remembering Dr. Anji Reddy’ talk.