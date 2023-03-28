Indian Immunologicals gets regulatory approval for measles-rubella (MR) vaccine

Indian Immunologicals announced receipt of approval from Drugs Controller General of India and State Drug Control Administration for manufacturing of Measles-Rubella (MR) Vaccine. This is the outcome of Indo-Vietnam partnership, where in Indian Immunologicals partnered with Center for Research and Production of Vaccines and Biologicals, also called Polyvac, Vietnam.

Under an exclusive agreement, Polyvac, Vietnam will supply the Measles vaccine component to IIL. Rubella Vaccine component will be produced by IIL to manufacture a combined MR vaccine. This Live Attenuated MR vaccine adds to the list of several other vaccines that IIL supplies to Universal Immunization Programme (UIP) of India. This vaccine has been proven through extensive human clinical trials to be immunogenic and safe for people of 9 months to 49 years.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr K Anand Kumar, Managing Director, Indian Immunologicals said, “We started with humble beginnings with Polyvac in 2016 and worked tirelessly throughout including the tough Covid-19 period. We have successfully completed all phases of product development to the satisfaction of the regulatory authorities in India. Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccine is listed in the UIP of India and is an important vaccine for our country. IIL’s collaborative effort will help in the immunization of several million children against Measles and Rubella and thereby saving lives”.