Informa Markets announces the launch of India Health 2024

Aims to bring together over 300 brands and healthcare industry experts for the three-day conference

Informa Markets in India announces the launch of India Health 2024, set to take place from June 13 to 15, 2024, at the India International Convention Centre (IICC) in Dwarka, New Delhi. The event aims to bring together over 300 brands and healthcare industry experts for a comprehensive three-day conference.

India Health 2024 is expected to serve as a major platform for the healthcare sector, showcasing a wide range of medical equipment, devices, and services. The event will feature brands such as KLS Martin Group, Medikabazaar, and Midmark. Additionally, it will include a country pavilion from Hungary and support from key industry associations like ADMI and MTAI.

The event will host a conference program with 15 sessions covering various aspects of healthcare, including technological advances, market entry strategies, and digital transformation. The conference aims to address the future of the healthcare industry in India, which is projected to grow significantly in the coming years.

It will also feature a Transformation Zone for start-ups and innovators, providing opportunities for engagement with industry experts and potential investors. The event aligns with the ‘Make in India’ campaign and aims to promote healthcare excellence and innovation across the nation.