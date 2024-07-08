Industry reports 76 deals worth $5B in June 2023: GlobalData

In June 2024, the pharma and healthcare industry reported 76 deals worth $5B, compared to the last 12-month (June 2023 to May 2024) average of 95 deals worth $19B.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical to acquire the remaining stake in Shanghai Henlius Biotech, a biopharmaceutical company, for a consideration of approximately $692.5 million; NewGenIvf Group, to acquire COVIRIX Medical, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing novel antiviral therapies for $617.3 million; and Cycle Pharmaceuticals is to acquire Vanda Pharmaceuticals, a biopharma company, for a consideration of approximately $466 million. These were the three major deals that contributed 35 per cent of the total deal value during June 2024.

The pharma and healthcare industry reported 88 venture capital (VC) deals worth $2.5B in June 2024, compared to the last 12-month (June 2023 to May 2024) average of 106 deals worth $2.6B.

The three major VC deals reported in June 2024 were Formation Bio, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company raising $372 million in series D round of financing to grow drug pipeline and continue expanding its AI-driven drug development platform; Marea Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, raising $190 million in series A and B financing to accelerate a new generation of medicines for cardiometabolic diseases; and Santa Ana Bio, a drug development company raising $125 million in series B round of financing to expand its operations and its R&D sector.