India’s pharma industry trails behind: The digital validation technology gap

India’s pharmaceutical industry will not lose its edge because it forgets how to manufacture; it will lose it because it insists on validating 2030 facilities with 1990s tools. Digital validation is the clearest window into this gap. At one extreme, some organisations still run critical GxP validation on pen, paper, and spreadsheets—impact assessments written in Word, test evidence buried in file shares, traceability held together by human memory and ad-hoc cross-checks. This feels familiar and “under control,” but it collapses under modern expectations for data integrity, real-time transparency, and network-level risk management. When every reasonable question from QA, auditors, or global partners requires days of hunting through binders and folders, validation stops being a quality enabler and becomes an expensive drag on responsiveness.

A larger portion of the market has “digitised” without truly transforming. Their validation platforms are essentially paperon-glass: Word and Excel templates re-created in a browser, wrapped with workflow, e-signature, PDF output, and formsbased assessments that still behave like stand-alone documents. These systems address obvious pain—lost documents, version chaos, manual signature chasing—but they leave the underlying model unchanged: each protocol is still a bespoke document bundle, data is largely unstructured text, and critical logic remains trapped in people’s heads rather than in reusable objects. Reporting is limited to surface-level metrics such as counts, cycle times, and status pies because the platform does not “understand” controls, risks, or test coverage as firstclass structured entities. In effect, organisations have paid dearly to move their paper problem into a browser, while the fundamental economics of validation—re-authoring, re-execution, and re-review—remain stubbornly manual.

Into this landscape, vendors are now sprinkling “AI” as a cosmetic upgrade—auto-generated paragraphs, suggested requirement phrasing, chatbot overlays, or simplistic risk-ranking widgets. These features can look impressive in a demo, but on top of a document-centric, siloed platform, the AI has very little of substance to learn from. It cannot see patterns in control failures across products, cannot reliably reuse test logic, and cannot perform genuine impact analysis across interconnected systems and sites because the underlying data model is still document-first rather than object- and relationship-first. The result is parlour-trick AI: occasionally helpful, visually engaging, but fundamentally disconnected from the core questions that matter to plants and IT— how much effort validation consumes, how effectively it mitigates risk, and how quickly it can adapt to change. Leadership teams who stop here will have “AI” on their slide decks but no meaningful change in throughput, right-first-time rates, or audit posture.

The AI-native alternative

The alternative is an AI-native validation architecture, built from the ground up around structured, reusable building blocks. In this model, user requirements, risks, controls, test cases, and evidence are discrete objects linked in a graph, not static paragraphs embedded in documents. Changes to a system, configuration, or process propagate through this graph, allowing the platform to automatically identify what must be re-assessed, which tests can be confidently reused, and where new testing is truly required. When this structured validation layer is integrated with change control, GxP system inventories, MES, LIMS, and infrastructure monitoring, AI can move beyond word games to answer the questions operations actually care about.

What is the true impact of this change across products, sites, and integrations.

Which tests have historically found defects and should be prioritised.

Where are we over-testing, adding effort without appreciable risk reduction. z Which validation packages and systems are at highest risk of audit findings.

For plant leadership, the benefits are concrete and measurable. A structured, AI-native platform can drastically reduce copy-paste authoring, simplify evidence collection, and apply machine-driven checks to the evidence itself—automatically surfacing gaps, inconsistencies, and outliers so QA can focus on true exceptions rather than lineby-line review. It becomes possible to reuse prior qualification work with confidence—through package-level cloning, standardised libraries, and golden baselines—instead of re-inventing protocols for every minor change, shortening project timelines and freeing scarce SME and QA capacity for higher-value activities. Operations teams gain real-time visibility into validation bottlenecks, enabling better scheduling and avoiding the alltoo-familiar scenario where equipment or functionality sits idle because validation paperwork is lagging plant needs. Because test evidence is captured digitally and analysed in real time, unusual patterns—such as inconsistent screenshots, unexpected system states, or repeated tester errors—are flagged early, reducing errant deviations and strengthening data integrity. Over time, this changes the lived experience of validation on the shop floor— from “the thing that always slows us down” to “the system that shows us where we can safely go faster.”

For IT, an AI-native validation layer becomes the connective tissue between the change pipeline and the GxP risk landscape. When system inventories, configuration baselines, and integration maps are linked to validation objects, IT can see which changes present the greatest validation, business, and regulatory impact before they are executed. This supports smarter release planning, more realistic timelines, and a shift away from the adversarial “IT versus QA” dynamic toward a joint risk management model in which both functions share a single, transparent view of impact and evidence. It also lays the groundwork for continuous validation approaches aligned with emerging digital-validation and data integrity guidance—ongoing evidence and monitoring instead of rigid, document-heavy cycles that treat every change the same.

Three traps holding Indian pharma back

Escaping the current stagnation means recognising three traps that hold Indian pharma back. The first is the pen-and-paper trap, where validation is entirely manual and inherently opaque, consuming huge amounts of hidden labor in rework, reconciliation, and audit preparation. The second is the paper-on-glass trap, where organisations invest heavily in platforms that digitise forms but keep data unstructured and brittle, limiting any meaningful automation, analytics, or AI beyond basic dashboards. The third is the AI-bolton trap, where leadership believes they have “done AI” because the platform can autocomplete sentences, chat about SOPs, or suggest risk scores, while the underlying validation model—and its cost profile—remains unchanged. None of these positions are compatible with the level of agility, traceability, and predictive control that regulators and global partners will expect over the next decade.

A pragmatic roadmap for leadership

Plant and IT leaders who want to move beyond these traps can follow a pragmatic sequence.

Map the current validation landscape across sites: What proportion of effort is still paperbased, semi-digital, paper-onglass, or genuinely data-driven, and where are the biggest pockets of rework, re-authoring, and audit pain. Target high-value use cases: Where structured validation and AI can show quick, defensible impact—automatic change impact analysis for a critical platform, standardised test libraries and golden packages for widely used systems, or systematic reuse of prior protocols for recurring changes. Evaluate platform investments rigorously: Not by how slick the UI or “AI demo” appears, but by whether they expose validation as structured data objects, support robust APIs and integrations, and fit cleanly into the broader digital thread of the plant and enterprise. Integrate with the broader enterprise: Connect digital validation to change control, system inventories, MES, LIMS, and infrastructure monitoring so that impact, risk, and evidence flow automatically rather than being re-keyed into multiple systems. Build governance around data and reuse: Establish clear ownership, stewardship, and quality standards for validation objects and libraries so they become trusted, reusable assets rather than one-off artifacts. Invest in workforce capability: Train plant, QA, and IT teams not just in tool usage, but in risk-based thinking, data literacy, and the principles of continuous, AI-enabled validation.

Two futures: Which will Indian pharma choose

Over the next several years, the sector will likely split into two camps. One will keep validation in a largely document-centric, manual or quasi-digital state, occasionally enhanced by AI gadgets that never touch core process design. The other will treat digital validation as the backbone of its digital plant strategy—turning validation content into a reusable, analysable asset that improves with every project through structured models, integrated data flows, and AI that is genuinely validation-aware. The first group will continue to experience validation as overhead and constraint; the second will use it to accelerate technology adoption, respond faster to regulatory change, and credibly claim AI-enabled quality as a competitive differentiator in global markets.

For Indian pharma, the stakes could not be higher. Cost advantage and manufacturing scale are well established, but global customers and regulators are increasingly selecting partners not only on price and capacity, but on digital maturity, data integrity, and the ability to adapt quickly to new modalities and expectations. Plants that modernise validation only superficially—paper on glass plus parlor-trick AI—risk finding themselves technically compliant but strategically sidelined. Those that embrace AI-native digital validation platforms, integrated into the broader enterprise architecture and built on AI-ready data models, will be positioned to lead: moving faster, learning faster, and demonstrating with evidence— not marketing slides—that their quality systems are as advanced as their manufacturing lines. The choice is clear. Indian pharma can continue to pay the hidden tax of manual and document-centric validation, or it can seize the opportunity to make digital validation a competitive advantage with platforms explicitly engineered for reuse, intelligence, and connected risk management. The technology exists today; the question is whether leadership will act decisively before the gap becomes too wide to close.

