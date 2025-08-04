India’s pharma funding reaches $294 million in July 2025

India’s pharma sector recorded funding worth $294 million across 18 deals in July 2025, according to data from Tracxn. This reflects a 2356.8 per cent increase over June 2025’s $12 million, and a 574.1 per cent rise from July 2024. It also marked a 20 per cent increase from May 2025, which had seen $245.8 million in capital inflows.

Late-stage rounds accounted for the majority of the funding, comprising 92.3 per cent of the total capital raised. Seed-stage funding stood at 4.2 per cent, while early-stage rounds contributed 3.5 per cent.

The largest deal of the month was Meril’s $200 million raise. Other significant rounds included MedGenome with $47.5 million, Truemeds with $20 million, SAI Parenterals at $5.8 million, Pristyn Care and Luma Fertility at $4 million each, and Biopeak at $3.5 million.

Peak XV Partners emerged as the most active venture capital firm, participating in three funding rounds for Truemeds, Pristyn Care, and Luma Fertility. Samarah Capital supported one round for SAI Parenterals, and Gujarat Venture Finance participated in a round for Genexis Biotech.

The report identifies three major trends. First, a strong recovery in funding activity, with July figures more than 23 times higher than those of June, indicating renewed investor interest. Second, late-stage funding dominated the capital mix, contrasting with June’s focus on early-stage investments. Third, the growth was largely driven by a few mega deals, particularly Meril’s $200 million round, signalling a return of high-value investment activity in the sector.