Eli Lilly launches new technology and innovation site in Hyderabad

Eli Lilly and Company (India) has announced the launch of its new technology and innovation site in Hyderabad. The facility will function as a strategic hub for digital and technology operations, supporting the company’s global business functions through capabilities in artificial intelligence (AI), automation, cloud computing, and software product engineering.

The site is located in Gachibowli and spans approximately 220,000 square feet across four floors within the Phoenix Equinox building. The company has already onboarded 100 professionals and plans to increase the headcount to 1,500 over the next few years.

The Hyderabad site was officially inaugurated by Diogo Rau, Executive Vice President and Chief Information and Digital Officer of Eli Lilly and Company. The event was attended by A. Revanth Reddy, Chief Minister of Telangana; D. Sridhar Babu, Minister for Information Technology, Electronics & Communications, Industries & Commerce and Legislative Affairs; and Sanjay Kumar, IAS, Special Chief Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department.

Commenting on the launch, A. Revanth Reddy said, “We are delighted to welcome Lilly to Hyderabad’s growing life sciences ecosystem. The inauguration of this new site further reinforces the city’s position as a global hub for healthcare innovation, built on scientific excellence, skilled talent, and international collaboration. The Government of Telangana remains committed to fostering an environment where pioneering companies like Lilly can thrive and deliver meaningful impact both in India and globally.”

Sridhar Babu added, “Hyderabad is rapidly emerging as a global epicentre for digital innovation, and Lilly’s new site inauguration is a strong validation of that momentum. This investment reflects the transformative impact of technology on healthcare. Telangana remains committed to enabling future-focused partnerships that drive economic growth and advance digital health solutions for the world.”

Diogo Rau stated, “The inauguration of our Hyderabad site reflects our long-term commitment to India and our intent to strengthen our presence in the region. This expansion brings together top talent in AI, data science, and engineering to build the digital foundation that will accelerate the discovery and delivery of innovative medicines. Hyderabad offers the perfect blend of deep technical expertise and a spirit of collaboration, making it a natural partner in our mission to make life better for people around the world. The city’s legacy of innovation runs deep—from establishing one of India’s first medical schools in 1846 to being among the earliest regions to adopt railways in recognition of the power of connectivity. Today, we are proud to build on that history by creating an integrated ecosystem that unites medicine, engineering, and digital innovation to transform how healthcare is delivered.”

Lilly’s Hyderabad site will integrate advanced technology capabilities across key functions, supporting accelerated innovation, enhanced efficiency, and improved health outcomes for patients globally.