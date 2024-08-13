India’s opportunity to lead the future of healthcare delivery drives through sustainable pharma cold chain and storage

In the last few years, global disruptions have opened new challenges and frontiers across industries. From manufacturing to the delivery of critical services, industries and governments swiftly developed or turned to new and sustainable strategies for growth. The healthcare and pharma sector, standing on the frontlines, witnessed the most upheaval and evolution, especially in vaccine development, cold chain, storage and last-mile delivery.

These developments also underscored India’s prominence as a pharma exporter, furthering the need for Indian players to adopt best practices and intelligent technologies for advanced cold chain infrastructure. According to a recent report, the Indian pharmaceutical market is estimated to touch USD 130 billion by the end of 2030 and USD 450 billion by 2047, reiterating the need for efficient cold chain facilities to support this self-reliant growth. However, the advancements and urgent delivery requirements also surfaced challenges for the storage and distribution of cutting-edge medicines, including new vaccines. Even a slight temperature change can be damaging to the medication’s efficacy, which means that refrigerated vehicles and cold storage rooms are critical parts of the healthcare ecosystem that must advance along with the changing requirements.

The new frontiers: Smart cold chain & refrigeration systems

New vaccines and medicines, increasingly complex management needs, and emerging diseases are challenging pharmaceutical companies, providers, and delivery networks to address these issues with intelligent systems and technologies.

Refrigeration systems today are indispensable for the pharmaceutical cold chain and storage. These systems shoulder the responsibility for managing humidity, precise temperature control and ensuring air quality—each crucial for preserving pharmaceutical products through the supply chain. Smart and integrated refrigeration systems, built with sophisticated controls, sensors and analytical prowess, can secure any drug’s efficacy and ensure that medications remain effective throughout their shelf life.

With climate change, pharma players, especially the ones manufacturing vaccines with temperature requirements, are paying increased attention to adopting innovative temperature control systems. Hospitals, clinics and other healthcare delivery players are integrating refrigeration and cold chain systems with sensors equipped to utilise real-time data and advanced analytics to maintain precise conditions and required temperature ranges, even in challenging environments.

The climate impediment

Energy-efficient HVACR systems are increasingly being built and deployed, considering the growing emphasis on sustainability, reducing operational costs and minimising environmental impact, which is particularly beneficial in large-scale pharmaceutical operations. Governments worldwide and in India are setting higher standards for production, storage and supply of medicines and vaccines. These stringent regulatory standards and energy efficiency compliances are driving the adoption of energy-smart compressors, revolutionising pharmaceutical refrigeration systems. These components not only reduce energy consumption but also enhance the reliability of cold chain operations by providing consistent performance.

Adopting these environmentally friendly refrigerants aligns with companies’ global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, contributing to more eco-friendly cold chain and storage operations while maintaining high-performance standards.

The real-world impact

The implications of an uncertain world are profound for healthcare providers. Regulations and compliance will evolve with changing needs, and providers need the equipment and expertise to support that change efficiently.

For example, during the COVID-19 pandemic, India faced a significant challenge in upgrading its vaccine storage infrastructure. In response, companies developed innovative refrigeration solutions to ensure that vaccines could be stored reliably and efficiently, even in rural and remote areas. By utilising advanced refrigeration technologies, including energy-efficient compressors, stakeholders across the country managed to set up robust vaccine storage systems aligned with stringent requirements.

For instance, in a municipal COVID-19 care centre in Thane, Maharashtra, the urgent need for a reliable vaccine storage solution. We deployed Copeland’s smart refrigeration system to manage varying storage temperatures, ensuring zero wastage of valuable vaccines due to equipment failure.

The future forward approach

Unprecedented environmental, energy, and pharmaceutical safety regulations have created a labyrinth of challenges for the pharmaceutical industry and the healthcare ecosystem. Stewardship with sustainable and digital-first deployments will help major stakeholders—governments, providers, and patients—successfully navigate today’s cold chain complexities and access the right drug at the right time.