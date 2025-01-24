India’s biopharma industry needs to become a little bit more ambitious

In a free wheeling conversation with Viveka Roychowdhury, Dr Dhananjay Patankar, biopharma consultant, explains why Indian biopharma companies should feel more confident to take the higher investment risks required to tap the US biopharma market, given the successes in Europe, the overall talent base and understanding within the Indian industry. He also emphasises why more engagement between industry and regulators like the CDSCO and US FDA is pivotal to increase the success rate of India’s biopharma companies. Edited excerpts …

Dr Patankar, there is a $75 billion biosimilars opportunity that is opening up due to the many biologics going off patent from 2022 to 2030. How do biosimilar companies in India ensure that they can leverage their strengths and maximise their opportunities during this period? What needs to be added to the ecosystem to ensure that companies in India do not miss this opportunity?

Firstly, I am not a big believer in the concept of a patent cliff because a patent cliff gives a sense of a fixed, one–time thing and then, it is never going to happen again. Which is not entirely true.

Blockbusters keep going off-patent at regular intervals and new blockbusters come in. So this will be an ongoing thing. It may be that certain years are particularly conducive because a number of blockbusters are going off-patent, so maybe such a cliff exists now, but we should not think of this as a now-or-never opportunity – these opportunities will keep coming up.

Secondly, when we say $75 billion, we should also keep in mind that that may be the peak sales of all of the products that are going off-patent. Not all products reach their peak at the same time. So at a given point in time, I don’t know whether that’s $75 billion in sales or not.

And thirdly, that’s at the price that’s prevailing in the market. When biosimilars come in and if everybody launches at 50 per cent (of the price), $75 billion becomes $37.5 billion. So we need to keep that in mind.

Absolutely. And I think that’s why governments and regulators are tracking it very closely because their mandate is to keep medicine prices down. Which is why they will create infrastructure and collaborations with industry. Because as you pointed out, the patent cliff is not a hit and miss opportunity, the ecosystem needs to be created beyond the patent cliff.

Exactly. But having said that, the opportunities are very significant. The Indian biosimilar industry is right now, probably less than a billion dollars. And there’s obviously a large headroom for growth.

And we should also look at it as helping patient access because the more the industry grows in manufacturing for global markets, they can invest more and make newer products and invest in innovation for more affordable access to healthcare for the Indian population. So it’s not only about the revenues but also access to healthcare for the large Indian population base, for which we need a very strong and healthy biologics and biosimilars industry.

Exports are important to business for two reasons.